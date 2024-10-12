United in Valor: Sean Callagy and Unblinded Support Special Ops Veteran Austin Moore's Charity with a $25K Donation on "Heart of Influence"
Sean Callagy, founder of Callagy Law and Unblinded, donated $25,000 to the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), led by retired Colonel Austin Moore, during an episode of Heart of Influence. The donation supports SOTF's mission to help Special Operations veterans transition to civilian careers. Co-host Nathan Hansen, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and Bella Verita praised Sean’s commitment to veterans, highlighting his dedication to leadership and philanthropy.
Paramus, NJ, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sean Callagy, visionary Founder of Callagy Law and Unblinded, has once again demonstrated profound generosity and leadership by donating $25,000 to the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF). The announcement was made during an impactful episode of the *Heart of Influence* Show, hosted by Nathan Hansen, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and decorated combat veteran.
Retired Colonel Austin Moore, CEO of SOTF and a revered leader in the transition of Special Operator veterans, expressed immense gratitude for the donation. "Sean Callagy's support is transformative, not just for our organization but for the lives of the veterans we serve. His unparalleled commitment to philanthropy and genuine desire to make a tangible difference in the world set him apart," said Moore.
Retired Air Force Lieutenant Nathan Hansen, reflecting on Sean Callagy’s contribution, remarked, "Witnessing Sean's dedication to empowering our nation's heroes is awe inspiring. His actions resonate deeply with those of us who have served, illustrating a shared commitment to honor and integrity both in and out of uniform. After my 25 years of military service, Sean stands apart as the greatest leader I have ever seen. He is a master of influence and causes massive acceleration in the leadership of his followers. In Austin and SOTF, Sean sees an organization aligned with the mission of Unblinded - the elevation of leadership and influence to create better outcomes for our country and its citizens.”
Sean Callagy, during the event, shared his thoughts on the importance of supporting veterans. "It’s our duty to give back to those who have risked everything for our freedom. Austin’s leadership at SOTF is exemplary; his dedication to helping special operators transition to civilian life is crucial. We are proud to support such a noble cause and look forward to seeing the continued impact of Austin’s work," Callagy stated.
Bella Verita, co-host of Heart of Influence and daughter of Robert Vehon, a veteran of three combat tours, replied, "I’ve never seen anyone make veterans feel as seen, respected, and honored as Sean does. It's not merely kindness. It's a testament to the reverence Sean holds for those who sacrifice so much to serve and protect our great nation. It’s not just an act of service; it’s a way of life."
The "Heart of Influence" episode not only highlighted the financial support provided by Sean Callagy but also delved into the ongoing missions of SOTF under Austin Moore’s leadership, showcasing a powerful narrative of commitment, service, and transformation.
About Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF)
Under the leadership of Austin Moore, SOTF stands at the forefront of assisting elite veterans as they transition to their next successful career. The foundation’s programs are specifically tailored to leverage the unique skills of Special Operations Forces veterans, ensuring their leadership continues to benefit our society in new, impactful ways.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Nicole Maiello
Chief of Staff, Magic, and Fun at Callagy Law
Email: nmaiello@callagylaw.com
Phone: 201-261-1700
