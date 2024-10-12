United in Valor: Sean Callagy and Unblinded Support Special Ops Veteran Austin Moore's Charity with a $25K Donation on "Heart of Influence"

Sean Callagy, founder of Callagy Law and Unblinded, donated $25,000 to the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), led by retired Colonel Austin Moore, during an episode of Heart of Influence. The donation supports SOTF's mission to help Special Operations veterans transition to civilian careers. Co-host Nathan Hansen, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and Bella Verita praised Sean’s commitment to veterans, highlighting his dedication to leadership and philanthropy.