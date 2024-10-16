The Hole Troll Hole Saw Guide Earns Back-to-Back Pro Tool Innovation Awards
Vista, CA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vista Tools this month received a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) trophy for its Hole Troll hole saw guide. This is the second consecutive year of honors in the PTIA Accessories category for the American family-owned business with manufacturing and distribution in North County, San Diego. Other category winners included DeWalt, Milwaukee, Lenox, Ryobi, CMT and Grip Edge.
The PTIA judges had the following to say about The Hole Troll:
"The Hole Troll is a brilliant product to keep in your toolbox that can help you enlarge existing holes with far less frustration. Center the guide over the hole, fasten it in place (nails, screws, hot glue, and other options all work), line up your hole saw with the groove you need to cut, and pull the trigger. There’s no need for a pilot bit—the Hole Troll keeps you in line and stable. With a 6-pack costing just under $20, there’s no reason not to have the Trolls working on your side for once."
According to Vista Tools, the Hole Troll, now available in two versions to accommodate hole saws up to 5-1/2-inches, may help solve significant profitability and productivity issues for builders and construction professionals by enabling them to quickly center and use hole saws over existing holes or in scenarios when a pilot bit is missing, broken or undesired. This solution can save valuable downtime spent on workarounds and tool repairs, materials waste and damage, and injuries and related costs.
The PTIA judges underwent a rigorous evaluation process, sifting through hundreds of cutting-edge power tools, hand tools, fasteners, products, and accessories. The selection of winners was based on various critical factors. The awarded products stood out for their innovative features, superior power delivery, revolutionary ergonomics, technological advancements, jobsite safety improvements, or exceptional value. The 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award winners exemplify the companies and products that drive the construction, landscaping, automotive, and manufacturing industries forward, meriting recognition for their role in advancing their respective fields.
This year, over 100 different manufacturers and brands submitted nearly 400 products in dozens of categories, all vying for a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award.
Reflecting on the Pro Tool Innovation Awards, Executive Director Clint DeBoer expressed admiration for the industry's ongoing innovation: "This marks our 12th year of hosting the PTIA Awards, and each year we witness an increasing level of innovation from both large and small companies." DeBoer added, "Every Pro Tool Innovation Award celebrates a product developed by passionate people who, like us, believe the standard we're used to is no longer good enough."
In 2024, top innovators continued making significant advances in battery-powered technology, continuing the shift away from traditional corded and gas tools and equipment. Many of these cutting-edge products, praised for their heightened efficiency, improved safety, and enhanced jobsite productivity, have challenged traditional boundaries between battery and gas. Manufacturers of tool accessories and fasteners have also embraced these new developments.
The annual PTIA Awards have become a sought-after platform for professionals and consumers alike, eager to discover groundbreaking products. The program has been crucial in spotlighting the rapid advancements in the battery-powered technology sector.
More information about the Hole Troll is available at TheHoleTroll.com or via email at info@vistatool.com.
Visit protoolinnovationawards.com for more about the Pro Tool Innovation Awards.
About Vista Tools
Vista Tools LLC is an all-American-owned and operated business dedicated to making existing tools easier to use and safer in real use scenarios. Its leading product is the patented Hole Troll, manufactured, assembled and shipped from San Diego County with more than five decades of fabrication and injection mold experience behind it. Learn more at vistatool.com.
About the Pro Tool Innovation Awards
The annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) began in 2013 and are judged by a panel of professional tradesmen and trade media representatives in the electrical, plumbing, MRO, and concrete fields as well as landscaping professionals, general contractors, mechanics, and builders. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards seek to discover and recognize the most innovative tools, accessories, and products across a wide variety of industries and categories. Learn more at protoolinnovationawards.com.
Contact
Vista Tools LLCContact
Al Mazer
949-573-8097
www.theholetroll.com
Multimedia
Back to Back Pro Tool Innovation Awards for The Hole Troll
The Hole Troll earned 2023 and 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA). The guide enables a mounted hole saw to be quickly centered and used over existing holes or in scenarios when a pilot bit is missing, broken or undesired.
