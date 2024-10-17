Acme Chicken Bowls Launches Innovative Franchise Opportunity
Acme Chicken Bowls offers a turnkey franchise investment with the lowest start up costs around. Offering zero franchise fees, single person operation and in-house financing options, making this opportunity more accessible than ever.
Louisville, KY, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Acme Chicken Bowls, the latest venture from Billy Fox Jr., founder and CEO of Soup Coop Foods, is thrilled to announce the launch of its franchise program. With over 30 years of experience in the restaurant and food manufacturing industry, Fox aims to revolutionize how we enjoy delicious, high-quality meals at an affordable price.
At Acme Chicken Bowls, average meals are priced at just $10, with food costs under 18%. This enables franchise partners to offer nutritious, flavorful chicken bowls without breaking the bank for consumers. Starting his journey in the restaurant industry in 1990, Fox transitioned into large-scale food manufacturing in 2009, where Soup Coop Foods has excelled in crafting innovative, delicious entrees for restaurant chains, supermarkets, colleges, and more. Acme Chicken Bowls takes this legacy further by delivering fresh, vibrant dining options that are both convenient and cost-effective. The franchise model is designed for efficiency and profitability, with food trucks operating under the Acme brand incurring no franchise fee tied to sales. Instead, the company profits directly from food sales, making it a financially attractive venture for aspiring entrepreneurs. Each truck can be managed by a single person, significantly reducing overhead costs while maximizing profit potential.
“Our mission is to provide delicious, high-protein chicken bowls that are satisfying yet lower in calories,” said Billy Fox Jr. “This empowers our franchise partners to serve fast, nutritious meals that cater to health-conscious consumers without sacrificing flavor or quality.”
Acme Chicken Bowls offers a turnkey franchise investment starting at $50,000, which includes in-house financing options. Certain applicants may even qualify for 0% interest on approved credit, making this opportunity more accessible than ever.
“This is a game changer for anyone looking to enter the food service industry,” Fox added. “With our proven business model and exceptional product line, we’re excited to partner with passionate individuals who want to bring high-quality meals at low prices to their communities.”
To learn more about Acme Chicken Bowls and the franchise opportunity, visit www.acmechickenbowls.com or contact our team at mario@acmechickenbowls.com.
Billy Fox Jr
502-208-6555
www.acmechickenbowls.com
