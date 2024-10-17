Familia.AI Unveils AI-Powered App to Create Virtual Family Members and Preserve Generational Legacies

Familia.AI launches AI-powered family app creating virtual family members and helping preserve legacies for future generations. Offering short and long term family support. Features include AI-generated family members, digital preservation of ancestral memories and realtime communication. Experts highlight its potential to heal family trauma and address loneliness linked to lack of family.