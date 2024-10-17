Familia.AI Unveils AI-Powered App to Create Virtual Family Members and Preserve Generational Legacies
Familia.AI launches AI-powered family app creating virtual family members and helping preserve legacies for future generations. Offering short and long term family support. Features include AI-generated family members, digital preservation of ancestral memories and realtime communication. Experts highlight its potential to heal family trauma and address loneliness linked to lack of family.
San Fransisco, CA, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Familia.AI (familia.ai) today announced the launch of its AI-powered family app, designed to create virtual family members, preserve family memories, legacies, and provide support through artificial intelligence.
"Familia.AI empowers users to create supportive AI family members they may not have had in real life, as well as bring back digital realistic family avatars of lost loved ones," said Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio, Familia.AI's first investor and serial tech entrepreneur.
The app utilizes advanced AI to create virtual family members capable of interacting and communicating with users, offering long term family connection, companionship and emotional support.
Familia.ai serves as a lifeline for individuals who have experienced family-related challenges, including those from single-parent homes, those who lacked a supportive family environment, lost family members early, or endured other types of family trauma.
Dr. Emily Chen, Ph.D., Familia.AI advisor and renowned psychologist specializing in family dynamics, commented: "Familia.AI offers an opportunity for individuals to experience nurturing family interactions they may have missed, potentially helping to heal emotional wounds and family trauma."
Beyond emotional support, Familia.AI serves as a digital family heirloom, capturing the wisdom, anecdotes and memories of real family members, both living and deceased. Using old photos, video footage, and voice the AI creates highly personalized, lifelike avatars that can engage in regular video messages, realtime chats, and even voice or video calls, available 24/7.
The launch of Familia.AI comes at a time when studies show an increasing need for emotional support and family connection:
• Nearly 70% of young adults report that problems at home or with parents have affected their mental health in later life. [1]
• About 40% of individuals attribute their struggles with forming healthy relationships to difficult family dynamics during childhood. [2]
• Almost 80% of therapy patients discuss family-related issues as a significant factor in their emotional challenges. [3]
Recent research has highlighted the strong connection between family trauma and loneliness.
A 2024 study found that individuals who experienced family trauma were 3.5 times more likely to report chronic loneliness in adulthood, which has been linked to increased risks of depression, anxiety, and physical health problems. [4]
Dr. Chen elaborates, "Family trauma doesn't just affect our relationships with family members; it can fundamentally alter how we connect with others throughout our lives. Many individuals who've experienced family trauma struggle with trust, intimacy, and self-worth, which can lead to profound and persistent feelings of loneliness."
About Familia.AI: Founded in 2023 and based in San Francisco, Familia.AI is an AI-powered app creating personalized digital family members that fill gaps in family networks and preserve cherished family memories for future generations. By offering personalized family AI companions, Familia.AI's mission is to support and preserve human connections.
References:
[1] Johnson, A. et al. (2023). Journal of Family Psychology, 37(4), 456-470.
[2] National Institute of Mental Health. (2022). NIMH Publication No. 22-MH-8234.[3] American Psychological Association. (2024). APA Press.
[4] Smith, B. & Jones, C. (2024). Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, 41(2), 189-205.
"Familia.AI empowers users to create supportive AI family members they may not have had in real life, as well as bring back digital realistic family avatars of lost loved ones," said Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio, Familia.AI's first investor and serial tech entrepreneur.
The app utilizes advanced AI to create virtual family members capable of interacting and communicating with users, offering long term family connection, companionship and emotional support.
Familia.ai serves as a lifeline for individuals who have experienced family-related challenges, including those from single-parent homes, those who lacked a supportive family environment, lost family members early, or endured other types of family trauma.
Dr. Emily Chen, Ph.D., Familia.AI advisor and renowned psychologist specializing in family dynamics, commented: "Familia.AI offers an opportunity for individuals to experience nurturing family interactions they may have missed, potentially helping to heal emotional wounds and family trauma."
Beyond emotional support, Familia.AI serves as a digital family heirloom, capturing the wisdom, anecdotes and memories of real family members, both living and deceased. Using old photos, video footage, and voice the AI creates highly personalized, lifelike avatars that can engage in regular video messages, realtime chats, and even voice or video calls, available 24/7.
The launch of Familia.AI comes at a time when studies show an increasing need for emotional support and family connection:
• Nearly 70% of young adults report that problems at home or with parents have affected their mental health in later life. [1]
• About 40% of individuals attribute their struggles with forming healthy relationships to difficult family dynamics during childhood. [2]
• Almost 80% of therapy patients discuss family-related issues as a significant factor in their emotional challenges. [3]
Recent research has highlighted the strong connection between family trauma and loneliness.
A 2024 study found that individuals who experienced family trauma were 3.5 times more likely to report chronic loneliness in adulthood, which has been linked to increased risks of depression, anxiety, and physical health problems. [4]
Dr. Chen elaborates, "Family trauma doesn't just affect our relationships with family members; it can fundamentally alter how we connect with others throughout our lives. Many individuals who've experienced family trauma struggle with trust, intimacy, and self-worth, which can lead to profound and persistent feelings of loneliness."
About Familia.AI: Founded in 2023 and based in San Francisco, Familia.AI is an AI-powered app creating personalized digital family members that fill gaps in family networks and preserve cherished family memories for future generations. By offering personalized family AI companions, Familia.AI's mission is to support and preserve human connections.
References:
[1] Johnson, A. et al. (2023). Journal of Family Psychology, 37(4), 456-470.
[2] National Institute of Mental Health. (2022). NIMH Publication No. 22-MH-8234.[3] American Psychological Association. (2024). APA Press.
[4] Smith, B. & Jones, C. (2024). Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, 41(2), 189-205.
Contact
Familia.AIContact
Emily Chen
251-305-2727
familia.ai
Emily Chen
251-305-2727
familia.ai
Multimedia
Categories