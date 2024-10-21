Kate Montgomery Debuts Her Novel “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees”
Flowery Branch, GA, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- North Georgia transplant, Kate Montgomery’s debut fictional story “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees” quickly draws you into the life of Greer, raised by her Aunt Hattie in small-town coastal Georgia. Told in the first person by each of the characters, you are brought into this cobbled family who found each other through love.
The story begins with an early thirties Greer, a mid-level corporate success packing up her life in downtown Atlanta, to move back to what she inextricably knows is her heart and soul, her home with her aunt along the coast of Georgia. What enfolds is a story of gratitude, heartbreak and love about friends who choose you as family. A community that draws in for each other when it really matters. It highlights the bonds of female friendship that transcends generations and blood ties.
Kate Montgomery grew up in the midewest but makes her home in Georgia. She lives in the state with her husband and pets. A nature enthusiast, she enjoys spending time outdoors drawing inpiration from the beauty around her. Her family and faith are important parts of her life and she brings those values into her writing.
Kate’s debut novel will be available for Kindle download and paperback through Amazon starting October 21, 2024.
