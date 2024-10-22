Tomb Slayer Radio Launches Original Music Submission Program
Orlando, FL, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tomb Slayer Radio (TombSlayerRadio.com), a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced the launch of a new original music submission program to support new and emerging Christian artists by sharing their faith-filled music on Tomb Slayer Radio.
“Our mission is to broadcast music that uplifts, inspires, and heals our listeners,” said Carmen Moscrip, Founder of Tomb Slayer Radio. “Each day faithful women and men are inspired to share their personal spiritual journeys and testimonies of faith in Jesus Christ through original music. We are making it easier to amplify their voices and share their musical gifts to glorify God on Tomb Slayer Radio.”
Artists can upload a copy of their original unpublished recorded music, bio, contact information, photo, etc. on the Tomb Slayer Radio submission page for review to be broadcast worldwide. The artist retains full ownership and copyright of their music. No royalties will be paid on the submitted music unless contracted with the appropriate Performing Rights Organization (PRO) and the song is chosen to be played on Tomb Slayer Radio. By sharing original music with Tomb Slayer Radio, it can be heard around the globe.
The program is accepting submissions by visiting: www.tombslayerradio.com/original-music-submission/
“We are excited to launch Tomb Slayer Radio’s original music submission program in 2024 to gather Christian music and begin sharing it with the world,” concluded Carmen Moscrip. “This will set the stage for more opportunities to recognize these talented musicians of faith with new programs in 2025.”
About Tomb Slayer Radio
Tomb Slayer Radio’s mission celebrates the diversity and unity of the Christian faithful through the universal language of music. Operating online 24/7, Tomb Slayer Radio provides worldwide access for listeners at no cost and with now commercials to join in worship and fellowship by embracing the spectrum of Christian music and inspirational messages. Carefully curated playlists ensure that each song resonates with listeners’ diverse experiences and backgrounds to Unite the Body of Christ Through SongTM.
Contact
David Hunt
801-361-4501
https://tombslayerradio.com/
