Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III Releases Debut Book, "Diagnosing Toxic Leadership: A Guide to Healing Workplace Cultures"

Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III, founder of Impact Performance Consultants, announces his debut book, "Diagnosing Toxic Leadership: Understanding the Connection Between Personality Disorders and Toxic Leader Behaviors." Drawing on 25+ years of experience with Fortune 500 companies, Dr. Barnes offers an evidence-based roadmap for transforming toxic workplaces, providing HR professionals and leadership teams with insights, case studies, and proven strategies to create healthier work environments.