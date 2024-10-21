Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III Releases Debut Book, "Diagnosing Toxic Leadership: A Guide to Healing Workplace Cultures"
Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III, founder of Impact Performance Consultants, announces his debut book, "Diagnosing Toxic Leadership: Understanding the Connection Between Personality Disorders and Toxic Leader Behaviors." Drawing on 25+ years of experience with Fortune 500 companies, Dr. Barnes offers an evidence-based roadmap for transforming toxic workplaces, providing HR professionals and leadership teams with insights, case studies, and proven strategies to create healthier work environments.
Kalamazoo, MI, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III, renowned organizational performance consultant and founder of Impact Performance Consultants (IPC), announces the release of his highly anticipated first book, "Diagnosing Toxic Leadership: Understanding the Connection Between Personality Disorders and Toxic Leader Behaviors." The book, now available for purchase, provides an in-depth exploration of toxic leadership and its detrimental effects on organizations.
Drawing on over 25 years of experience working with global Fortune 500 companies, Dr. Barnes has developed a unique perspective on diagnosing and addressing toxic behavior within leadership. His debut book delivers a practical and evidence-based roadmap for transforming toxic workplace environments into thriving, healthy cultures.
“Toxic leadership can poison an entire organization,” said Dr. Barnes. “Diagnosing Toxic Leadership isn’t just about identifying the problem but providing actionable solutions to detoxify organizations and rebuild trust.”
This timely release offers a comprehensive resource for HR professionals, organizational development specialists, and leadership teams seeking to cultivate positive, productive work environments. The book explores essential themes, including:
- Understanding Toxic Leadership: A deep dive into the personality traits and behaviors that create toxic leaders.
- Case Studies and Real-World Examples: Insightful case studies reveal how toxic leadership affects employees, productivity, and overall organizational health.
- Corrective Actions and Interventions: Proven strategies to effectively address toxic leadership and detoxify harmful work environments.
- Creating a Healthy Workplace Culture: Practical guidance for building resilient, collaborative, and thriving organizations.
Dr. Barnes’s expertise lies in treating the organization as a whole, rather than focusing solely on individuals, offering a holistic approach to improving organizational health.
"Diagnosing Toxic Leadership" is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through select retailers. To learn more or schedule an interview with Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III, please contact Lynn McGinnis, Me@LynnMcG.com.
About Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III
Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III is an organizational performance consultant and the founder of Impact Performance Consultants (IPC). Over the past 25 years, he has worked with Fortune 500 companies worldwide to improve leadership, enhance team dynamics, and build employee capabilities. Known for his innovative, behavior-based solutions, Dr. Barnes has impacted organizations in over 170 global markets. Before founding IPC, Dr. Barnes served as a senior leader in Global Learning and Development at Pfizer Inc. Diagnosing Toxic Leadership is his first book.
Contact
Lynn McGinnis
272-343-0647
https://impactperformanceconsultants.com/
Diagnosing Toxic Leadership by Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III
A comprehensive guide to understanding and addressing toxic leadership within organizations. The book highlights the detrimental impact toxic leadership can have on an organization at any level of authority.
