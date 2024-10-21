Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
Temecula, CA, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in elevating industry standards over the past 20 years.
"I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award," said Hodson. "This achievement reflects the incredible support I’ve had—from CALI, my team at Hodson PI, and my family. I am grateful to be part of such a talented and passionate community."
About CALI
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) is the largest private investigator association in the world, with members dedicated to advancing the profession and promoting the highest standards of ethics and professional conduct. Since 1967, CALI has served as the leading voice of the investigative profession in California, providing continuing education, networking opportunities, and advocacy for its members.
Two Decades of Professional Excellence
In 2023, Justin celebrated 20 years as a licensed private investigator, coinciding with his 20th anniversary as a member of CALI. Throughout his career, Justin and his firm have been instrumental in achieving defense victories in several high-profile legal cases, including Gonzalez vs. Walmart and Ford vs. Sheth, saving clients millions of dollars. His exceptional work has also been featured in industry publications, including PI Magazine and the CALI Journal.
Justin’s firm, Hodson PI, LLC, achieved significant growth over the past year, with 2023 sales reaching $6 million and 2024 projections nearing $8 million. The company has expanded its services, invested in advanced investigative technology, and hired over 50 new team members to meet increasing client demands.
Dedication to Mentorship and Community Service
Justin is committed to mentoring new investigators, sponsoring CALI memberships, and guiding aspiring professionals toward licensure. He frequently shares his expertise through presentations at industry events, including the CALI Professional Development Day and the Florida Association of Private Investigators Conference. His focus on business development and advanced social media investigations has made him a sought-after speaker.
In addition to his professional achievements, Justin actively contributes to his community. As a leader in the Cub Scouts, he serves as a Den Leader, Pack Treasurer, and Assistant Cubmaster. He and his wife, Kristi, have also sponsored several scouting memberships for families in need and donated funds to support local youth programs. Justin's commitment to service extends to the Ronald McDonald House and various environmental initiatives, including participation in beach cleanups with his family.
A Grateful Acknowledgment
During his acceptance speech, Justin expressed his heartfelt gratitude:
"Thank you to CALI, President Frank Huntington, and all the members who made this possible. To my team at Hodson PI, especially my VP Alison Peacock, and to my family—particularly my wife Kristi and our four children—this award belongs to all of you. Your support inspires me every day."
About Hodson PI, LLC
Founded by Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Hodson PI, LLC is a leading private investigations firm headquartered in Temecula, CA. The firm specializes in a wide range of services, including surveillance, social media investigations, EDR vehicle inspections, and advanced investigative technologies. Known for its attention to detail and commitment to excellence, Hodson PI serves attorneys, claims adjusters, and businesses across California and beyond.
For more information, please contact Nikki Tinsman at (714) 646-4545 or visit www.hodsonpi.com.
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
