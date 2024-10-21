Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American.
San Diego, CA, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Corona del Mar High School girls’ sailing team won the National High School Sailing Championship in Mission Bay, San Diego, on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20. The CdM Sea Queens competed in 20 races over two days of intense competition.
There was a silver-sheen on the waters of Mission on Saturday, October 19th, as teen high school girls from all over the U.S. congregated for the Girls National Sailing Championship. At 1pm the wind built to 8 knots and the racing began. Thirty (30) boats representing 26 high schools jostled for position on the starting line over 20 races in two days. At the end of day one, Corona del Mar High School was in the lead. On day two the wind reached 14 knots and the team held their lead. For the competitors Of those schools having two boats with two teams, Corona del Mar bested all competitors:
Corona del Mar High School
Point Loma High School
Mater Dei High School
Corona del Mar also bested all schools at the event:
Corona del Mar High School
Point Loma High School
San Marcos High School
Point Loma High School
Mater Dei High School
Newport Harbor High School
Jones College Prep
Clear Lake High School
Saint Ignatius College Prep, Chicago, IL
Culver Academies
Orcas High School
Olympia High School
Bellarmine Preparatory School
Francis Parker School
Mission Bay High School
Lake Forest High School
Minnetonka High School
Cathedral Catholic High School
St. John Paul II School
San Pedro High School
Spring Street International School
Capital High School
Brother Rice/Marian High School - MI
Bainbridge High School
Lincoln High School (OR)
Flour Bluff High School
About Corona del Mar High School
Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California is nationally ranked in the top two percent (2%) in academics and is known for several local, state and national championship sports teams.
About Paloma Arrigo
Paloma Arrigo is a Corona del Mar High School junior and a two-sport sailing and water polo athlete. She has competed in two Youth World Championships in Greece and Portugal and the European Youth World Championships in Slovenia. She is the 2024 ILCA4 Pacific Coast Champion, U16 Champion, and First Girl in the ILCA4 Class
Paloma is a USA Water Polo Academic All-American (click the link for listing) and a member of Corona del Mar High School’s CIF Division 1 Championship Water Polo Team.
More information about Paloma: https://palomaarrigosailing.com
Official scores of the high school girls national championship: https://scores.hssailing.org/f24/2024-issa-pcisa-national-all-girls-invitational/
There was a silver-sheen on the waters of Mission on Saturday, October 19th, as teen high school girls from all over the U.S. congregated for the Girls National Sailing Championship. At 1pm the wind built to 8 knots and the racing began. Thirty (30) boats representing 26 high schools jostled for position on the starting line over 20 races in two days. At the end of day one, Corona del Mar High School was in the lead. On day two the wind reached 14 knots and the team held their lead. For the competitors Of those schools having two boats with two teams, Corona del Mar bested all competitors:
Corona del Mar High School
Point Loma High School
Mater Dei High School
Corona del Mar also bested all schools at the event:
Corona del Mar High School
Point Loma High School
San Marcos High School
Point Loma High School
Mater Dei High School
Newport Harbor High School
Jones College Prep
Clear Lake High School
Saint Ignatius College Prep, Chicago, IL
Culver Academies
Orcas High School
Olympia High School
Bellarmine Preparatory School
Francis Parker School
Mission Bay High School
Lake Forest High School
Minnetonka High School
Cathedral Catholic High School
St. John Paul II School
San Pedro High School
Spring Street International School
Capital High School
Brother Rice/Marian High School - MI
Bainbridge High School
Lincoln High School (OR)
Flour Bluff High School
About Corona del Mar High School
Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California is nationally ranked in the top two percent (2%) in academics and is known for several local, state and national championship sports teams.
About Paloma Arrigo
Paloma Arrigo is a Corona del Mar High School junior and a two-sport sailing and water polo athlete. She has competed in two Youth World Championships in Greece and Portugal and the European Youth World Championships in Slovenia. She is the 2024 ILCA4 Pacific Coast Champion, U16 Champion, and First Girl in the ILCA4 Class
Paloma is a USA Water Polo Academic All-American (click the link for listing) and a member of Corona del Mar High School’s CIF Division 1 Championship Water Polo Team.
More information about Paloma: https://palomaarrigosailing.com
Official scores of the high school girls national championship: https://scores.hssailing.org/f24/2024-issa-pcisa-national-all-girls-invitational/
Contact
Paloma Arrigo SailingContact
Paloma Arrigo
415-933-9714
www.palomaarrigosailing.com
Paloma Arrigo
415-933-9714
www.palomaarrigosailing.com
Categories