AmpleHarvest.org Intensifies Relief Efforts to Combat Hunger Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton
Newfoundland, NJ, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As Hurricanes Helene and Milton have left a trail of destruction, uprooting lives and exacerbating food insecurity, AmpleHarvest.org is expanding its efforts to combat hunger and aid recovery. The organization, known for its innovative approach to reducing food waste by connecting gardeners with food pantries, is focusing on ensuring that affected communities receive the necessary support in these trying times.
AmpleHarvest.org is rallying home and community gardeners in the region to donate, once roads are deemed safe to travel, their surplus produce to local food pantries, directly addressing the nutritional needs of families hit hardest by the hurricanes. The initiative is backed by the organization's robust network, aiming to provide a steady supply of fresh, healthy food to those enduring food shortages.
Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org, emphasizes the importance of community solidarity during such crises: "In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, it's crucial that we harness the power of community and generosity. By donating surplus produce, gardeners within driving distance of the impacted areas can play a vital role in alleviating hunger and supporting recovery efforts. This will be especially important as the increased demand for food assistance will continue long after FEMA and other first responding organizations wrap up their operations."
AmpleHarvest.org has in the past enabled gardeners to donate during past disasters including the BP oil spill, the tornadoes in Joplin and Tuscaloosa, as well as the flooding in Houston.
This approach not only helps replenish food supplies but also nurtures a sense of community resilience and empowerment.
Individuals interested in contributing to these efforts are encouraged to visit AmpleHarvest.org to locate nearby participating food pantries and access resources on how to aid in the recovery process.
Contact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
