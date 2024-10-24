Fred Rodrigues of Damngood Inspection Achieves Certified Master Inspector® Designation
Clermont, FL, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Damngood Inspection is proud to announce that its owner, Fred Rodrigues, has been awarded the prestigious title of Certified Master Inspector® (CMI®) by the Board of Certified Master Inspectors®.
The Certified Master Inspector® designation is the inspection industry’s highest professional certification. To become a CMI®, inspectors must demonstrate a proven commitment to excellence by completing a minimum of 1,000 fee-paid inspections and continuing education hours combined, and must abide by the Board’s strict Code of Ethics. This recognition highlights Fred Rodrigues’ dedication to providing the highest quality home inspection services for clients in South Florida and Central Florida.
“I am honored to receive the Certified Master Inspector® designation,” said Fred Rodrigues. “At Damngood Inspection, we are committed to helping our clients make informed decisions with thorough, professional inspections. Achieving this certification underscores our expertise and ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry.”
With several years of experience serving South Florida and Central Florida, Fred Rodrigues and the Damngood Inspection team continue to be a trusted choice for homebuyers, sellers, and real estate professionals seeking top-tier inspection services.
For more information about Damngood Inspection or to schedule an inspection with Fred Rodrigues, visit www.damngoodinspection.com or call +1-407-707-4500.
About Damngood Inspection:
Damngood Inspection is a leading home inspection company serving clients in South and Central Florida. Specializing in thorough pre-purchase inspections and other property evaluations, Damngood Inspection is dedicated to ensuring that clients receive accurate information to protect their investments.
Contact
Fred Rodrigues
407-707-4500
damngoodinspection.com
