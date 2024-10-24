Michele Wallace Campanelli Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Melbourne, FL, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michele Wallace Campanelli of Melbourne, Florida, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of literature.
About Michele Wallace Campanelli
Michele Wallace Campanelli is an American writer, singer, and celebrity who launched her professional writing career in the early 1990s, focusing on short stories and fiction novels. Her work has received widespread acclaim, with nine stories landing on bestseller lists, two of which reached the coveted #1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Wallace Campanelli’s short stories have been showcased in over 30 internationally acclaimed anthologies.
Captivating readers worldwide, over 57 million people have read her work, which include numerous novels and articles in both fiction and non-fiction. She is affiliated with prestigious publishers such as Simon & Schuster, Chronicle Books, Fireside Books, Fictionwise, Whiskey Creek Press, Wee Creek Press, Florida Today Newspaper, Woman's World Magazine, Adamsmedia, McGraw-Hill, Multnomah Books, Red Rock Press, HCI, America House Publishing, and Sloth Dreams Books & Publishing.
In addition to having her work recognized on adult and children's bestseller lists, Wallace Campanelli is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Seal of Excellence Award. She also received the Professional of the Year Award in 2024 from Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide.
Wallace Campanelli is not just an author, she is also a dynamic business leader. She serves as CEO of Regal Entertainment Services LLC and as the social media director for the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra.
Michele earned an M.S. in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University and is a candidate for an Ed.D. in Education from Trident University. In her leisure time, she enjoys cruising, traveling, and singing.
For more information, visit www.michelecampanelli.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business
