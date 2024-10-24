Stephen A. Bello Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Holbrook, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephen A. Bello of Holbrook, New York, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in real estate.
About Stephen A. Bello
Stephen A. Bello is a five-star Realtor and Hall of Fame chef that has successfully transitioned from the culinary world into the dynamic real estate business. Currently with RE/MAX Integrity Leaders, Bello works with both residential and commercial clients, priding himself on his strong negotiation skills and genuine concern for his clients.
Prior to his real estate career, Bello was a chef and a leader in the culinary community. He is a Certified Culinary Administrator and a past president and chairman of the Board of the American Culinary Federation Long Island Chapter.
Bello received his culinary education from the Culinary Institute of America and his real estate certifications from the American School of Real Estate. He is a Certified Buyer Representative, Certified Seller Representative, and a Certified Residential Negotiations Expert.
Excelling in both the food world and real estate industry, Bello has been the recipient of numerous awards including the 2023 American Culinary Federation Hall of Fame, Inductee American Academy of Chefs, Certified Executive Chef Emeritus, Certified Culinary Administrator; 2022 REMAX National 100 Percent Club, 2023 Executive Club; 2024 100 Percent Club, Broker Agent- Advisor Agent of the Month 2022, 2023, and Best of Zillow 2023.
“I believe that in order to be successful we need to always exceed the expectations of our clients,” said Bello.
Outside of his professional life, Stephen enjoys community fundraising, golf, travel, cuisine, and family activities. He has been married to his wife Debbie since September 6, 2015, and they have three beautiful children, Nicole Bello Thomas, Stephen Bello, Jr., and Samantha Piwoarski.
For more information visit https://www.remax.com/real-estate-agents/stephen-bello-five-star-realtor-centereach-ny/102078442
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
