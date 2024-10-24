Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Introduces New Members
Farmingdale, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York introduces its newest members who will be included in the Strathmore Worldwide Online Directory for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide welcomes the newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Online Directory:
Kenneth Lee Killgo--Real Estate
Jerry Riley--Landscaping and Construction
David Cummings--Home Improvement/Contracting
David Ten Pas--Community Services
Cindy R. Swanson--Real Estate
Russ Hoyle--Literature and Publishing
Lyle P. Schlacks--Aerospace and Defense
Steven Yamin--Visual Art
James J. Daugherty--Pharmaceutical Consulting
Mouhamadoul Bah--Military
Anthony Jones--Federal Government
Rolene K. Derr--Ministry
Robert M. Gault--Law Enforcement
Zeb Khann--Aerospace and aviation
Rene Ann Tomlinson--Insurance
Lisa Armstrong Cino--Healthcare
Shelley D. Soulliere--Interior Design
Gary L. Salter--Religion and Ministry
Sheila F. Saperstein--Healthcare
Richard D. Thome--Education
Archie (Doug) Tackett--Insurance Restoration
Monte C. Wilke--Mining
Lemeigo C. Hicks--Entertainment and Retail
Christopher Stackhouse--Industrial Engineering, Consulting
Daniel J. Hamel--Literature
Richard K. Fortunato--Law and Legal Services
Stewart A. Black--Hospitality
James M. Britten--Healthcare
Andre J. Lewis--Ministry
Rex A. Fowler II--Security/ Protective Services
Joan Leago--Healthcare
Matthew R. Mangum--Construction
Jane B. MacNeil--Nonprofit
Gerald S. Holcknecht--Bio-pharmaceutical and medical sanitation
Mark Allen Ingersoll--Construction
Wendy Jalley--Education
Brian Edblad--Music and Entertainment
Gregory L. Lismon--Ministry
John J. Fratangelo--Home Improvement
Beth A. Berry-Moore--Health and Wellness
John P. Manning--Healthcare
Aju Mathai--Hospitality
Derrick T. Warner--Nonprofit
William R. Dorman--Government
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online directory where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
