Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Introduces New Members

Farmingdale, NY, October 24, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York introduces its newest members who will be included in the Strathmore Worldwide Online Directory for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.About New MembersStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide welcomes the newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Online Directory:Kenneth Lee Killgo--Real EstateJerry Riley--Landscaping and ConstructionDavid Cummings--Home Improvement/ContractingDavid Ten Pas--Community ServicesCindy R. Swanson--Real EstateRuss Hoyle--Literature and PublishingLyle P. Schlacks--Aerospace and DefenseSteven Yamin--Visual ArtJames J. Daugherty--Pharmaceutical ConsultingMouhamadoul Bah--MilitaryAnthony Jones--Federal GovernmentRolene K. Derr--MinistryRobert M. Gault--Law EnforcementZeb Khann--Aerospace and aviationRene Ann Tomlinson--InsuranceLisa Armstrong Cino--HealthcareShelley D. Soulliere--Interior DesignGary L. Salter--Religion and MinistrySheila F. Saperstein--HealthcareRichard D. Thome--EducationArchie (Doug) Tackett--Insurance RestorationMonte C. Wilke--MiningLemeigo C. Hicks--Entertainment and RetailChristopher Stackhouse--Industrial Engineering, ConsultingDaniel J. Hamel--LiteratureRichard K. Fortunato--Law and Legal ServicesStewart A. Black--HospitalityJames M. Britten--HealthcareAndre J. Lewis--MinistryRex A. Fowler II--Security/ Protective ServicesJoan Leago--HealthcareMatthew R. Mangum--ConstructionJane B. MacNeil--NonprofitGerald S. Holcknecht--Bio-pharmaceutical and medical sanitationMark Allen Ingersoll--ConstructionWendy Jalley--EducationBrian Edblad--Music and EntertainmentGregory L. Lismon--MinistryJohn J. Fratangelo--Home ImprovementBeth A. Berry-Moore--Health and WellnessJohn P. Manning--HealthcareAju Mathai--HospitalityDerrick T. Warner--NonprofitWilliam R. Dorman--GovernmentAbout Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online directory where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.