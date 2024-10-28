East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking, Expanding Heavy Haul Capabilities
Raleigh, NC, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a specialized provider of heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move significantly expands East Coast Towing's service offerings.
John E. Link Trucking brings decades of experience in transporting oversized and overweight loads, including construction equipment, machinery, and specialized materials. Their expertise and dedicated fleet complement East Coast Towing's existing capabilities, allowing the company to provide comprehensive solutions for a wider range of customer needs.
“We look forward to building on the legacy that John has created over the past 30 years”, said Matthew Saskin, CEO of East Coast Towing. "The combination of East Coast Towing and John E. Link Trucking gives us the ability to deliver an expanded set of capabilities to better service the needs of individuals, commercial customers, and government agencies across North Carolina and the Southeast."
"We’ve worked hard over the past 30 years to develop a reputation for delivering professional services, safely and efficiently. The combination of East Coast Towing and John E. Link Trucking lets us take the best of both companies and deliver something even better for our customers,” said John Link, owner of John E. Link Trucking.
The acquisition is effective immediately, and John E. Link Trucking will begin to operate under the name East Coast Heavy Haul, a division of East Coast Towing. Customers can expect a seamless transition and continued access to the high-quality services they have come to rely on.
About East Coast Towing
Based in Raleigh, NC, East Coast Towing has been providing light- and heavy-duty towing & recovery services as well as heavy-duty road service since 1998. East Coast Towing provides service to individuals, commercial customers, and government agencies across Eastern North Carolina and the surrounding states with a focus on Service, Consistency, and Transparency.
About John E. Link Trucking
Based in Snow Camp, NC, John Link founded his business in 1994 with a single truck and over the years the company has developed deep expertise in the transportation of complex, heavy, and oversized equipment, with a focus on the transport of crawler cranes. John E. Link Trucking provides service to customers across the Southeast United States with a dedicated team focused on delivering professional service with safety and efficiency. John E. Link Trucking, home of “The Oversize Gang”, gets the job done.
Contact
Matthew Saskin
919-835-0705
www.eastcoasttowing.com
