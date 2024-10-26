Balanced Focus Fitness Expands to Chapel Hill: Grand Opening on November 2
Balanced Focus Fitness is dedicated to providing individualized and group training sessions tailored to help clients achieve a balanced approach to fitness. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, Balanced Focus Fitness helps guide clients toward lasting health and wellness.
Chapel Hill, NC, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Balanced Focus Fitness, founded by personal trainer Brandon Chojnacki, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location in Chapel Hill, NC. The celebration will take place on Saturday, November 2, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.
Chojnacki, who has built a strong reputation for helping clients achieve their fitness goals through personalized training plans for the past eight years, will be on-site to meet attendees and discuss their fitness needs.
Brandon holds a certification as a NASM Certified Personal Trainer, along with CES, PES, BSC, and NPTI CPT certifications. Keeping continuing education is a main priority.
Whether you’re looking for one-on-one personal training or want to join a group training program, this event is the perfect opportunity to learn how Balanced Focus Fitness can help you on your journey to better health and wellness.
Guests are invited to drop by, enjoy light refreshments, and chat with Brandon about fitness strategies tailored to their goals. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for a free personal training session, with the winner announced at 4:00 PM.
Brandon has been transforming lives through fitness and is thrilled to bring this expertise to Chapel Hill. To learn more about Chojnacki's approach and success stories, visit Facebook at Balanced Focus Fitness.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: 250 E. Winmore Ave., Chapel Hill, NC
Special Offer: Register for a free personal training session drawing (winner announced at 4:00 PM)
For media inquiries, please contact:
Colleen Gray
Balanced Focus Fitness
Phone: 919-274-9580
Email: Colleen@Boomerang-Social.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BalancedFocusFitness
