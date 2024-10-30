PCT LTD Announces New Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
PCT LTD announced today that Arthur E. Abraham has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of PCT LTD and Chief Executive Officer of PCT Corporation. Mr. Abraham will remain in his current roles as CFO of PCT LTD and President/CFO of PCT Corporation until replacements are found.
Mr. Abraham succeeds Gary J. Grieco who resigned his position as Chairman and CEO of PCT LTD and CEO of PCT Corporation. On this same date, Greg Albers and Paul Branagan resigned their positions as directors of PCT LTD's Board. A new Board of Directors will be announced shortly.
Mr. Grieco remains the CEO of 21st Century Energy Solutions, Inc., at the present time, a wholly owned subsidiary of PCT LTD.
"I look forward to the many challenges which lie ahead to make PCT the corporation our valued shareholders and I invested and placed our faith in a long time ago," said Mr. Abraham.
