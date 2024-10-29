Dow Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Dow, one of the world’s leading materials science companies, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Dow, one of the world’s leading materials science companies, has joined as a Founding Member.
“Dow has created a blueprint for how energy-intensive sectors can utilize nuclear to ensure reliability and sustainability with its industry-leading decision to deploy the first grid-scale advanced nuclear reactor for an industrial site in North America. TNA looks forward to partnering with an industry leader like Dow and building upon the momentum of this announcement and what it means for the future of the nuclear industry in Texas,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance.
“Nuclear technology, in particular advanced nuclear, is going to play a critical role in both enabling low greenhouse gas emissions and growing the manufacturing sector,” said Edward Stones, business vice president, Energy & Climate, Dow. “We look forward to collaborating with the Texas Nuclear Alliance with the objective of brining clean, safe, reliable, and secure energy to the State of Texas.”
About Dow
Dow is one of the world’s leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. With a rich history spanning over 125 years, Dow is dedicated to advancing its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technologies. Recently, Dow announced its collaboration with X-energy to deploy advanced small modular nuclear technology at the company’s UCC Seadrift Operations manufacturing site in Texas. This initiative will utilize X-energy's Xe-100 high-temperature gas reactor technology to provide cost-competitive, carbon-free process heat and power, marking a significant step toward achieving Dow’s ambition of carbon neutrality by 2050.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure. TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
“Dow has created a blueprint for how energy-intensive sectors can utilize nuclear to ensure reliability and sustainability with its industry-leading decision to deploy the first grid-scale advanced nuclear reactor for an industrial site in North America. TNA looks forward to partnering with an industry leader like Dow and building upon the momentum of this announcement and what it means for the future of the nuclear industry in Texas,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance.
“Nuclear technology, in particular advanced nuclear, is going to play a critical role in both enabling low greenhouse gas emissions and growing the manufacturing sector,” said Edward Stones, business vice president, Energy & Climate, Dow. “We look forward to collaborating with the Texas Nuclear Alliance with the objective of brining clean, safe, reliable, and secure energy to the State of Texas.”
About Dow
Dow is one of the world’s leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. With a rich history spanning over 125 years, Dow is dedicated to advancing its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technologies. Recently, Dow announced its collaboration with X-energy to deploy advanced small modular nuclear technology at the company’s UCC Seadrift Operations manufacturing site in Texas. This initiative will utilize X-energy's Xe-100 high-temperature gas reactor technology to provide cost-competitive, carbon-free process heat and power, marking a significant step toward achieving Dow’s ambition of carbon neutrality by 2050.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure. TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://nucleartexas.com
Dow Chemical
Jarrod Erpelding
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://nucleartexas.com
Dow Chemical
Jarrod Erpelding
Categories