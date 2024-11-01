Facticity.AI by AI Seer Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2024

Facticity is one of the fourteen AI products to win the TIME Best Inventions of 2024 Award. About AI Seer's Fact-Checker Facticity.AI, TIME said: "In a world of disinformation, Facticity.AI, an artificially intelligent fact-checking tool developed by Singapore start-up AI Seer, seeks to tip the scales in the truth’s favor." TIME's annual list features extraordinary innovations changing people's lives and each is evaluated on key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.