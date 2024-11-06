DepoIQ Launches CrossView, Strengthening Its Position as the Industry Leader in AI for Depositions
DepoIQ is excited to announce the launch of CrossView, a new AI-powered tool designed to enhance the review of deposition materials for complex litigation. This innovative platform leverages proprietary Behavioral AI to identify discrepancies and highlight patterns, enabling legal teams to conduct more precise and strategic analyses. "With CrossView, we’re empowering litigation teams to spot critical insights faster than ever,” says CEO John Sanchez.
CrossView is specifically developed to address the challenges posed by high-volume cases, providing a robust AI solution for managing extensive deposition materials. “As the only provider of Behavioral AI in this space, CrossView represents a significant advancement in case insights,” Sanchez explains. “We’re enabling attorneys to spot discrepancies and critical patterns swiftly, making it a game-changer for the legal field.”
Unique Advantage: Proprietary Behavioral AI
What distinguishes CrossView in the legal industry is its proprietary Behavioral AI. This unique technology enhances the review process by capturing user behavior and contextual nuances, ensuring that no important detail is overlooked. “CrossView revolutionizes how litigation teams manage their review processes by creating a structured, AI-powered repository that minimizes the risk of overlooked insights,” Sanchez remarks.
Streamlined Integration for Litigation Workflows
CrossView transforms the wealth of information from numerous transcripts and hours of footage into an accessible format through its advanced AI search capabilities. Unlike traditional keyword searches, this AI-driven semantic search engine comprehends context, relationships, and user intent, helping litigation teams uncover the insights they need. “With CrossView, we’re not just organizing data—we’re actively accelerating litigation teams in their pursuit of winning cases,” Sanchez adds. “CrossView aligns perfectly with our mission to equip legal teams with the most advanced and precise tools available.”
About DepoIQ
Based in Utah, DepoIQ delivers leading AI solutions purpose-built for litigation teams. As the exclusive provider of Behavioral AI for legal analysis, DepoIQ offers a powerful suite of tools, including Transcript Summaries and the newly launched CrossView platform. Leveraging proprietary datasets, DepoIQ’s technology ensures unmatched depth, precision, and adaptability, empowering legal professionals across various litigation practice areas with comprehensive, insight-driven analyses.
