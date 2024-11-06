DepoIQ Launches CrossView, Strengthening Its Position as the Industry Leader in AI for Depositions

DepoIQ is excited to announce the launch of CrossView, a new AI-powered tool designed to enhance the review of deposition materials for complex litigation. This innovative platform leverages proprietary Behavioral AI to identify discrepancies and highlight patterns, enabling legal teams to conduct more precise and strategic analyses. "With CrossView, we’re empowering litigation teams to spot critical insights faster than ever,” says CEO John Sanchez.