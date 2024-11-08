NanoCellect Biomedical Announces Strategic Partnership with Additional Distributors Across the APAC Region
San Diego, CA, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NanoCellect Biomedical, a leading provider of innovative microfluidic flow cytometry solutions, is excited to announce new strategic partnerships with additional distributors in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. These partnerships will further expand NanoCellect’s presence in these key markets, enabling scientists to leverage NanoCellect’s proven high-viability cell sorting platforms to advance their research and development success. In addition, these partnerships will enable scientists in APAC to gain access to NanoCellect’s VERLO platform that will deliver image-guided cell analysis and sorting technologies that leverages both traditional FACS technology with label free, AI enabled tools to further drive cellular discoveries.
NanoCellect has partnered with IMH Bio, DKSH, and Trend Bio to serve the APAC market, specifically covering North China, Southeast Asia, and Australia/New Zealand, respectively.
IMH Bio, headquartered in Beijing, will be responsible for North China, bringing extensive local expertise and a strong network in the scientific research community. Their partnership will bolster NanoCellect’s ability to deliver cutting-edge cell sorting solutions to research institutions and biotechnology companies across the region.
DKSH, a leader in market expansion services, will manage distribution across Southeast Asia. Their established infrastructure and comprehensive service capabilities will allow NanoCellect to reach new customers in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, among others.
Trend Bio, based in Australia, will oversee distribution in Australia and New Zealand. Known for its focus on providing advanced technologies to the life sciences industry, Trend Bio’s collaboration with NanoCellect will ensure that researchers and clinical laboratories have access to high-quality, user-friendly flow cytometry products.
“We are delighted to collaborate with IMH Bio, DKSH, and Trend Bio as our distribution partners in the APAC region,” said Chris Neary, NanoCellect's CEO. “These partnerships will not only increase our market reach but also ensure that customers receive the highest level of service and support. We look forward to working closely with our new partners to provide innovative cell analysis and sorting solutions that empower scientific discoveries.”
NanoCellect’s continued expansion reflects its commitment to meeting the growing demand for flow cytometry solutions in research and biotechnology markets worldwide.
About NanoCellect Biomedical
NanoCellect is committed to empowering every scientist to make discoveries one cell at a time. We develop and deliver microfluidic-based solutions that are affordable, compact, and easy to use. By continuing to advance the significant benefits of our proprietary platforms that have enabled nearly 400 placements worldwide to advance cell-based research, our expanding portfolio of instruments and consumables enables biomedical scientists to analyze and sort cells required for drug discovery, single cell-omics, cloning, antibody discovery, and basic research. We continue to innovate with VERLO, our new image-based cell analysis and sorting solution to leverage imaging to enable further discoveries for our research partners.
About IMH-Bio
IMH-Bio is a sales agent platform focusing on gene technologies and expanding the business of omics and cell biology. IMH-Bio is an authorized distributor of Element Biosciences, Agena, Revvity, Bio-Rad, NanoCellect, BioSkryb, Merck-Millipore, and Loop Genomics in China. IMH-Bio provides Gene-Omics-Cell biology total solution for customers, including gene lab process design, equipment and application selection, technician training and business cooperation. We are also providing services including microarray screening, MassARRAY panel design, proteomics and metabolomics detection, data analysis, etc.
About DKSH
DKSH’s purpose is to enrich people’s lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized scientific and industrial applications. With around 1,760 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 532.6 million in 2023.
About TrendBio
TrendBio is a specialized instrument and consumable distributor servicing the Australian and New Zealand Life Science markets. With a focus on customers in both Academic and Translational Research and those in Clinical and Diagnostic settings, we work together with suppliers of specialized products, to provide holistic technical sales, applications and after-sales support.
