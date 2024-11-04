Spiritual Advisor to the Stars Bridgette A. Davis Set the Record Straight in New Book, "God, Me and DMX: The Unspoken Truth of Earl Simmons," Also Known as Rapper DMX
Los Angeles, CA, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bridgette A. Davis, a spiritual advisor to celebrities in the hip hop and entertainment industry, is proud to announce the release of God, Me and DMX: The Unspoken Truth of Earl Simmons. Simmons better known as the late rapper DMX, is at the heart of this story of faith, and divine purpose. This is Davis' first novel.
Bridgette Davis is a full time Ministry Evangelist who has provided spiritual advice to many celebrities in the music, professional sports and film industr for over a decade. She was personal friends of the late Grammy nominated rapper DMX for over a decade. In her novel she reveals what happened in the days leading up to the tragic death of DMX on April 9, 2021.
Davis says, “With so many accounts of DMX life that simply did not tell the truth, I want to set the record straight with the truth that has been suppressed and never been told. The world knew him as DMX but I knew him as Earl Simmons. He was the man sold out to Jesus and after God’s heart.”
In “God, Me and DMX: The Unspoken Truth of Earl Simmons, Bridgette will transport readers into a world of hidden agendas, secrets, and never before told stories, as Bridgette pulls back the curtain and offers a true glimpse into the real life of DMX that his fans didn’t see or hear in his lyrics. She sheds light on reality show appearances he made that did more harm than good to his spirit, that left him vulnerable. Her book will call out enablers who sat back and watched the rappers demise.
Davis’ novel, "God, Me and DMX: The Unspoken Truth of Earl Simmons" is available now on Amazon.
Davis is available for interviews and appearances.
Media Contact: for press inquiries and interviews email Lisahartman2024@Gmail.com or call Publicist Lisa Hartman at 470 469 6907
To set up guest appearances contact: BOOKBRIDGETTED@AOL.COM
About the Author:
Bridgette A. Davis
Celebrity God-led Advisor | Full-Time Ministry Evangelist | Messenger of the Lord
Born in Orange, Texas, and raised in the small town of Beaumont, Texas—an area known as the Bible Belt—Bridgette A. Davis has emerged as a prominent figure in spiritual guidance and evangelism. As a passionate evangelist, Bridgette is dedicated to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ under the anointing of the Holy Ghost.
With a profound commitment to saving souls, she has made a significant impact in the lives of many, including several celebrities, through her heartfelt ministry. Known for her powerful prayers and the gift of prophecy, Bridgette has a remarkable track record of delivering timely messages to those in need.
Her ministry has reached inmates as well, where she shares prophetic insights that have often led to early releases from prison. Characterised by fervent fasting and prayer, Bridgette believes these practices unlock the gifts of the Spirit within her.
Her experiences mirror the miraculous accounts found in the Book of Acts, as she receives detailed visions and prophecies, including specific names of streets, highways, and places as revealed by the Spirit of God. Remarkably, she often finds herself in these exact locations shortly after receiving the messages.
With a deep desire to guide others on their God-ordained spiritual journeys, Bridgette continues to be a beacon of hope and light, transforming the lives of those she encounters.
