Paragon Energy Solutions Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Austin, TX, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Paragon Energy Solutions, a trusted, leading supplier of forward-thinking products and services that address the nuclear industry’s most pressing challenges, has joined as a Founding Member.
“With partners like Paragon Energy Solutions, who for more than three decades has provided the nuclear power generation industry with their extensive expertise and knowledge, TNA is positioned to help the Texas nuclear industry continue to innovate, advance and grow,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “We view the forward-thinkers at Paragon as key players and vital partners in the future success of Texas and the state’s nuclear industry.”
Doug VanTassell, Paragon’s President and CEO, shared, “Paragon is proud to be a Founding Member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. With our headquarters in Fort Worth, we are excited that Texas is looking to make a strong impact on the direction of clean, reliable nuclear energy and is rising to the challenge of finding ways to strengthen the grid and reduce emissions. The future is bright for the nuclear industry, and we are excited that our state is taking a leading role!”
About Paragon Energy Solutions
For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry’s most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. Learn more at www.paragones.com or (817) 284-0077. Follow Paragon on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure. TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
