Vetta Sports Unveils High-Stakes Super Mitre Division for 2025 St. Louis MITRE Cup
St. Louis, MO, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vetta Sports is thrilled to elevate the St. Louis MITRE Cup with the launch of the Super Mitre Division, adding a new level of high-stakes excitement to this premier soccer tournament. The expanded tournament will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025.
The Classic MITRE Division will continue its tradition of spirited competition, hosting 36 teams across Men’s Open, Coed Open, Men’s Over 30, and Women’s Open categories. This division has long fostered camaraderie and competition among players of all skill levels, with an entry fee of $495 per team.
The new Super Mitre Division, designed for elite Men’s 18+ Competitive teams, aims to attract 12 top-level squads. With a registration fee of $3,500 per team, participants will compete for significant cash prizes: $20,000 for the champion and $3,500 for the runner-up (awards are contingent on full registration). This high-energy division solidifies St. Louis as a prime destination for competitive soccer.
“We are excited to introduce the Super Mitre Division as part of this year’s tournament,” said Stephen Davis, COO at Vetta Sports. “The MITRE Cup has long been a highlight in the St. Louis soccer community, and we look forward to building on that tradition. This new division provides a thrilling platform for elite players to showcase their talents while honoring the tournament’s rich history.”
Registration for the MITRE Cup is now open. Spots are limited, so secure your team's place in this hallmark event today. Visit Vetta Sports MITRE Cup webpage for more information and to register.
About Vetta Sports
Since 1988, Vetta Sports has been a cornerstone of recreational sports in St. Louis, offering diverse programs, leagues, and tournaments that bring communities together through active play. Dedicated to sportsmanship and community engagement, Vetta Sports creates meaningful experiences for athletes of all ages and skill levels.
Jaime Salas
636-498-4625
vettasports.com
