Bay Harbor Reinsurance Company Expands Letter of Credit Facility

Bradenton, FL, November 06, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Bay Harbor Reinsurance Company, a leading reinsurance company focused on the U.S. Property and Casualty program marketplace, is pleased to announce the expansion of its letter of credit facility to $150 million with Comerica Bank. This increase reflects the company's strong financial foundation and ongoing commitment to delivering customized, long-term solutions for its clients.“Our enhanced credit facility with Comerica Bank strengthens our ability to support reinsurance programs and provide stability to our partners, including insurance carriers, MGAs, and captives,” said Keith Plummer, President of Bay Harbor. “It allows us to maintain the financial flexibility required to pursue growth opportunities while ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our cedants and brokers.”Bay Harbor Reinsurance Company, domiciled in the Cayman Islands with offices in Florida, offers a flexible and full-service approach to reinsurance, leveraging deep industry expertise to create tailored solutions for risk management. The Company maintains a strong financial position with secured credit facilities from trusted NAIC-approved banking partners.For more information, visit www.bayharborre.com or contact:Chris O’ConnorCOO/CFOBay Harbor RePhone: 810-360-7691Email: info@bayharborre.comAbout Bay Harbor Re:Bay Harbor Re is a U.S. tax-paying reinsurer, offering specialized services in the Property and Casualty market. With a strong emphasis on customized coverage and pricing stability, Bay Harbor partners with insurance carriers, MGAs, and captives to deliver tailored reinsurance solutions that drive long-term profitability‚Äč.