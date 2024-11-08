Dawn Travel CEO Cliff Hawk to Speak at Phocuswright Conference 2024 in Fort Lauderdale
Redmond, WA, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dawn Travel, an innovative leader in the luxury travel and cruise industry, is proud to announce that CEO Cliff Hawk will be a featured speaker at the 2024 Phocuswright Conference in Fort Lauderdale. Hawk will participate in the highly anticipated “New Technology and Startup” panel, sharing insights on the cutting-edge advancements driving the future of travel planning and luxury experiences.
Dawn Travel has recently expanded its cruise program, offering a broader selection of upscale voyages that cater to discerning travelers. The company has also launched groundbreaking AI tools that streamline the creation of comprehensive travel itineraries and deliver rich, informative content tailored to clients’ unique preferences.
“We’re on the cusp of a new era in travel, where AI and technology can provide an unprecedented level of customization and insight for travelers,” said Cliff Hawk, CEO of Dawn Travel. “I’m looking forward to connecting with other leaders in digital and luxury travel at Phocuswright to discuss how these innovations are transforming the industry and enhancing the journey for our clients.”
The Phocuswright Conference, a prominent annual event in the travel and tourism industry, brings together leaders, innovators, and visionaries to explore the latest trends, technologies, and business strategies in travel. Dawn Travel’s presence at the conference underscores its commitment to pioneering advancements that redefine how travelers plan, experience, and engage with the world.
For more information about Dawn Travel and its innovative solutions, visit https://www.dawn.travel/
About Dawn Travel
Dawn Travel is a premier online travel agency specializing in luxury travel and cruises. Under the leadership of CEO Cliff Hawk, the company has expanded its cruise offerings and developed sophisticated AI tools to help clients create customized, complex travel itineraries. Dawn Travel is dedicated to enhancing the travel experience for affluent clients through tailored, tech-enabled solutions.
Contact:
Katy Walsh
Dawn Travel Public relations
pr@dawn.travel
www.dawn.travel/
