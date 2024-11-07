"The New Relationship Economy": The book by Ivan Misner, Jack Canfield, Andrea Colombo, Claudio Messina, Daniela Antongiovanni, Giacomo Bruno and John Gray
Bruno Editore exclusively announces "The New Relationship Economy" by Ivan Misner, founder BNI, with 6 International Authors.
Milan, Italy, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Publisher Bruno Editore is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated book "The New Relationship Economy. Cultivating Authentic Relationships by Integrating Business, Technology and Spirituality to Create a Better and Sustainable Future Together" on Amazon.
This extraordinary work was commissioned and written by internationally renowned authors such as Ivan Misner, Jack Canfield, Andrea Colombo, Claudio Messina, Daniela Antongiovanni and Giacomo Bruno. With a foreword by John Gray.
"The New Relationship Economy" is a collective work that explores the unlimited potential of human relationships in the digital age, where business, technology and spirituality are intertwined. Ivan Misner addresses the importance of networking in today's world, Andrea Colombo invites you to become the protagonist of your own life, Claudio Messina examines how to nurture relationships, from the I to the You to reach the We. Daniela Antongiovanni brings in the feminine perspective, blending business and spirituality, Jack Canfield, the 500,000,000-copy author, outlines the principles of success in relationships. Giacomo Bruno concludes with an analysis of relationship marketing in the age of the Internet and Artificial Intelligence.
"This book reveals the essence of authentic relationships and their invaluable importance in the business world, now more than ever. A journey through networking strategies that transform superficial interactions into deep, productive connections." Ivan Misner, founder of BNI (over 320,000 members worldwide)
"This text proves to be a beacon in the digital storm, reminding us that despite email, social media and chatbots, what makes us feel good are authentic and meaningful relationships." John Gray, Author of "Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus"
"True personal and professional growth begins when you become an active player in your own life. With this book, I hope to inspire readers to take control of their own path." Andrea Colombo, Entrepreneur and Trainer
"Nurturing relationships is the essence of true success. In this book, I share practical strategies for creating meaningful connections in every aspect of your personal and professional life, from awareness to action." -Claudio Messina, Expert Trainer in Relationship Marketing, Author of "Nurturing Relationships, from the I to the You to reach the We"
"Today, profit is no longer the only goal. Enlightened entrepreneurs and professionals are looking for a meaning in what they do, because a higher purpose is not only fulfilling, it also makes us a source of inspiration for the younger generations." -Daniela Antongiovanni, Coach and TEDx Speaker
"Our approach to Relationship Marketing is blended with advanced technology, but without ever losing sight of the human essence. Artificial intelligence is a tool, not a substitute, to strengthen our interactions and take them to new levels of effectiveness and human warmth." -Giacomo Bruno, CEO of Bruno Editore
This book is a journey to understand and improve relationships in the modern world and it explains the importance of:
• Building authentic relationships in business and understanding how details can make a difference.
• Finding alignment with one's deepest values and centering as a starting point for bringing value to the world in which we live.
• Cultivating and nurturing relationships day by day, shifting the focus from the I to the YOU to build a greater WE.
• Developing and refining sensitivity to nuances, blending our ancestral sense-seeking with the concrete dimension of business.
• Learning effective strategies for networking in the digital age.
• Integrating relationship marketing principles into business strategy.
• Leveraging technology to enrich, not replace, human relationships.
• Taking inspiration from real stories of success in networking and relationship building.
"An essential guide, a watershed for those who wish to make the best use their time and make the most of their talent, both for themselves and for the community," concludes Publisher Giacomo Bruno. "It is essential to find the key to leading a fulfilling life in the complex 21st century landscape of professional relationships, combining ancestral wisdom and technological innovation to create a network of meaningful and lasting relationships."
The book is available on Amazon at this link:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DHBFPJFV
