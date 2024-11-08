Alice Kay Locklear, PH.D. ACSW MSW Named Woman of the Month for October 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Red Springs, NC, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alice Kay Locklear, Ph.D., ACSW, MSW, of Red Springs, North Carolina has been named P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for October 2024 for her contributions and achievements in social work and education.
About Dr. Alice Kay Locklear
Dr. Alice Kay Locklear is a full professor and assistant department chair of social work at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Dedicated to the ethical practice of the profession and enthusiastic about working with diverse populations, she is the first Native American female in the social work department to hold a Ph.D.
Fondly known as “Dr. Kay,” she recognizes and addresses the meaning of minority and oppression in her multifaceted work advocating individual and social disparities, injustices, and inequalities. Her research focuses on cultural competence with the integration of circular interventions for social, mental health, substance use treatments, human trafficking prevention, and community engagement. She has extensive experience providing professional services to the health and well-being of all people. “Dr. Kay” provides a unique focus on healing among Indigenous Peoples, including Native Americans, American Indians, and First Nations Peoples.
An expert in Indian Child Welfare and trauma-informed practice, “Dr. Kay” is dedicated to promoting cultural competence, humility, and awareness in social work practice. Through her teaching, research, and service, she works to prepare the next generation of social workers to effectively support communities in diversity, equality, and inclusivity. “Dr. Kay” is a Keeper of the Land, wherein she acquired and embraced the meanings of commitment, responsibility, persistence, ancestry, sovereignty, and promise.
“Dr. Kay” is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and serves on the NASW Board of Directors, Executive Board, and further serves on the National Committee on Racial and Ethnic Diversity. Moreover, she serves as the NASW-NC Chair for Pembroke-Lumberton Local Program Unit, Cambridge Who’s Who, National Association of Professional Women, and International Women’s Leadership Association. “Dr. Kay” actively engages in university committees, faculty, and student mentorship, and is a Phi Alpha Honor Society advisor. Among honorable distinctions, she is a recipient of the Diane O. Jones Excellence in Service-Learning Award, and the Outstanding Student Support Award, Commitment to Ensuring Success Award, NASW Service Appreciation.
Savoring her historical roots in country living, “Dr. Kay” treasures family and friends, embraces poetry, writing, spirituality, and interior design. In further reaching life’s goals, she volunteers at various community educational events. She loves sharing through teaching and connecting for social belonging. It is her aspiration to make positive distinguishable contributions by giving back to her community, state, and nation, while further reaching across the globe raising awareness to cultural uniqueness and unity through education.
“Dr. Kay” earned her Ph.D. in Public Service Leadership with specialization in Social and Community Services from Capella University in 2014. She attributes her success to the Great Creator, the support of her parents Rev. Glassie Locklear Sr. and Emma Bell Jones-Locklear, her life partner, Fredrick Allen Locklear and son, Geisinger Seth-Presley Locklear, an incredible family, and treasured friends.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
About Dr. Alice Kay Locklear
Dr. Alice Kay Locklear is a full professor and assistant department chair of social work at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Dedicated to the ethical practice of the profession and enthusiastic about working with diverse populations, she is the first Native American female in the social work department to hold a Ph.D.
Fondly known as “Dr. Kay,” she recognizes and addresses the meaning of minority and oppression in her multifaceted work advocating individual and social disparities, injustices, and inequalities. Her research focuses on cultural competence with the integration of circular interventions for social, mental health, substance use treatments, human trafficking prevention, and community engagement. She has extensive experience providing professional services to the health and well-being of all people. “Dr. Kay” provides a unique focus on healing among Indigenous Peoples, including Native Americans, American Indians, and First Nations Peoples.
An expert in Indian Child Welfare and trauma-informed practice, “Dr. Kay” is dedicated to promoting cultural competence, humility, and awareness in social work practice. Through her teaching, research, and service, she works to prepare the next generation of social workers to effectively support communities in diversity, equality, and inclusivity. “Dr. Kay” is a Keeper of the Land, wherein she acquired and embraced the meanings of commitment, responsibility, persistence, ancestry, sovereignty, and promise.
“Dr. Kay” is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and serves on the NASW Board of Directors, Executive Board, and further serves on the National Committee on Racial and Ethnic Diversity. Moreover, she serves as the NASW-NC Chair for Pembroke-Lumberton Local Program Unit, Cambridge Who’s Who, National Association of Professional Women, and International Women’s Leadership Association. “Dr. Kay” actively engages in university committees, faculty, and student mentorship, and is a Phi Alpha Honor Society advisor. Among honorable distinctions, she is a recipient of the Diane O. Jones Excellence in Service-Learning Award, and the Outstanding Student Support Award, Commitment to Ensuring Success Award, NASW Service Appreciation.
Savoring her historical roots in country living, “Dr. Kay” treasures family and friends, embraces poetry, writing, spirituality, and interior design. In further reaching life’s goals, she volunteers at various community educational events. She loves sharing through teaching and connecting for social belonging. It is her aspiration to make positive distinguishable contributions by giving back to her community, state, and nation, while further reaching across the globe raising awareness to cultural uniqueness and unity through education.
“Dr. Kay” earned her Ph.D. in Public Service Leadership with specialization in Social and Community Services from Capella University in 2014. She attributes her success to the Great Creator, the support of her parents Rev. Glassie Locklear Sr. and Emma Bell Jones-Locklear, her life partner, Fredrick Allen Locklear and son, Geisinger Seth-Presley Locklear, an incredible family, and treasured friends.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories