Myles Nelson McKenzie Design Has Won a Project Design Award from BUILD Magazine
BUILD Magazine unveils the winners of this year’s Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has won project design awards from BUILD Magazine for "Most Trusted Bespoke Residential & Commercial Design Firm 2024-USA and Best Contemporary Beach Side Property Design.”
Las Vegas, NV, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BUILD Magazine reveals the recipients of its 2024 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has been honored with awards for “Most Trusted Bespoke Residential & Commercial Design Firm 2024 - USA” and “Best Contemporary Beach Side Property Design 2024 (Washington): Northwest Modern Home Design.”
The Northwest Modern Home Design is set in a serene and stunning environment. Spanning an impressive 9 acres, it offers a delightful chance to build a Northwest modern home by Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, carefully designed to meet the sophisticated preferences of clients in Washington State.
Follow the link to explore the Northwest Modern Home Design from Myles Nelson McKenzie Design.
Notes to Editors
About Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
Myles Nelson McKenzie Design is situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Bluffton, South Carolina. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, this establishment is recognized as an award-winning design studio. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design specializes in developing innovative project designs and feasible construction plans for new custom residential and commercial projects across the United States.
About BUILD
BUILD magazine is a quarterly digital publication dedicated to the construction and property markets. Each quarter BUILD magazine brings to its readers the need-to-know news and updates from the world of construction & engineering, property, architecture & design as well as the latest insights regarding sustainability and infrastructure. Each issue looks to showcase some of the most innovative leaders, creative brands and dedicated firms shaping the industry today.
The publication is free to receive and is proven to be a vital tool to those working within the construction and property markets. Whether you are a small business owner or part of a larger group, BUILD magazine offers the latest trends and announcements from these ever-changing markets providing each of its readers with the tools and insight that can shape your business and create new ideas for you and your team.
BUILD magazine is the only globally focused free-to-subscribe construction magazine circulated each quarter to more than 96,000 dedicated and informed industry experts.
Notes to Editors
Contact
Myles Nelson McKenzie DesignContact
Myles McKenzie
843-505-1031
www.mylesmckenzie.com
110 Traders Cross, Suite 100
Bluffton, South Carolina 29909
