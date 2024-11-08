Rebecca E. Clements Honored as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Villas, NJ, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca E. Clements of Villas, New Jersey has been honored as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofits.
About Rebecca E. Clements
Rebecca E. Clements is the founder and director of Notas Bello Foundation, a nonprofit is dedicated to eliminating travel and financial barriers for veterans with special medical needs. With over 13 years of experience, Clements is responsible for transporting critical medical cases to VA specialists and facilities. She oversees the daily operations and management of the company.
A native of New Jersey, Rebecca earned an A.S. from West Jersey Health System in 1991. She belongs to the V.F.W. and N.W.S.M.C.O.C. In addition to her selection as a Featured Member, Clements was also previously recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide as a Professional of the Year for 2022 and 2023.
In her spare time, Rebecca enjoys travelling and baking.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
