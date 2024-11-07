Post-Election: Inauguration Rental Cancellations May Reflect Voter’s Pre-Election Confidence

● 57% of DC company's Inauguration Day rentals in canceled immediately after the election. ● Harris voters achieved only 47.6% of the popular vote according to the Associated Press, implying optimism over about their candidate’s win exceeded the election results. ● 30% of company's cancelled reservations have already re-booked by Trump supporters.