Post-Election: Inauguration Rental Cancellations May Reflect Voter’s Pre-Election Confidence
● 57% of DC company's Inauguration Day rentals in canceled immediately after the election. ● Harris voters achieved only 47.6% of the popular vote according to the Associated Press, implying optimism over about their candidate’s win exceeded the election results. ● 30% of company's cancelled reservations have already re-booked by Trump supporters.
Washington, DC, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Great Dwellings, a large, DC Short-Term Rental (STR) management firm released their cancellation and re-booking data for Inauguration Day rental stays resulting from the election win by Donald Trump.
“100% of our properties were booked for the inauguration. Starting early Wednesday morning when the election was called for Trump. Over the next 24 hours, 57% of Inauguration reservations cancelled, indicating prior optimism over the chances of a Harris Win exceeded the vote tally. That 57% compares to Harris’ 49.5% (Associated Press) share of the popular vote,” according to Great Dwellings’ President, Jon Rosen
“Since then, more than a third of the cancelled reservations have already re-booked, by Trump supporters excited to witness the event on January 20. We expect to quickly book full for Inauguration.”
Each Inauguration year, the company's short-term rentals book full for the event. Many that book short term rentals are often groups of two or more, looking for both a place to stay and to celebrate. Nightly rates are 3x or higher the rates of those same dates in non-Inauguration years. Reservations are made by supporters of both major candidates; betting theirs will win and hoping to watch the ceremony and celebrate. A smaller few wish to see the historic event regardless of the winning candidate. When the number of bookings/cancellations reflect different numbers than the polls, we attribute that to a difference in confidence levels, or a feeling of greater historical significance attributed to one candidate versus the other.
(Note: All occupancy and related statistics are attributed to Great Dwellings' company data)
About Great Dwellings
Great Dwellings is Washington, DC’s premier Short Term Rental property management firm. The company manages single and multi-family properties in Washington, nearby Maryland and Virginia with others around the nation. The company also manages short term villas, homes and condominiums in Mexico. They deliver full-service management services from marketing and guest acquisition to 24/7 customer service, property maintenance and upkeep.
