Arizona Jeweler Celebrates Veterans Day with Engagement Ring Giveaway for Military Heroes Giveaway

In honor of Veterans Day, Elite Fine Jewelers is giving away an engagement ring to a deserving active-duty military member or veteran. This giveaway celebrates those who have served and their love stories. Participants are invited to submit their story, sharing why they believe they should win and how their service has shaped their journey. Entries can be submitted on Elite Fine Jewelers’ website from November 7 to November 14.