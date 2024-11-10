Arizona Jeweler Celebrates Veterans Day with Engagement Ring Giveaway for Military Heroes Giveaway
In honor of Veterans Day, Elite Fine Jewelers is giving away an engagement ring to a deserving active-duty military member or veteran. This giveaway celebrates those who have served and their love stories. Participants are invited to submit their story, sharing why they believe they should win and how their service has shaped their journey. Entries can be submitted on Elite Fine Jewelers’ website from November 7 to November 14.
Tempe, AZ, November 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elite Fine Jewelers Launches “Veterans Day Military Engagement Ring Giveaway” to Honor Service Members and Veterans with a Symbol of Love.
Elite Fine Jewelers, a family-owned, third-generation jeweler in Tempe, AZ, has announced its Veterans Day Military Engagement Ring Giveaway, titled "From Service to Forever." This unique giveaway celebrates Veterans Day by presenting a stunning engagement ring to an active-duty service member or veteran, honoring their dedication to both country and love.
Elite Fine Jewelers has a longstanding commitment to supporting the community and recognizing the sacrifices of military families and service members. As a business that has served families for three generations, this giveaway reflects Elite Fine Jewelers’ appreciation for military service and offers a memorable way to support a distinguished member of the military community. This Veterans Day, the jeweler encourages military members, past and present, to submit their love stories and share how winning an engagement ring would make this chapter in their lives unforgettable.
How to Enter the Veterans Day Giveaway
Eligible participants can enter the giveaway by visiting Elite Fine Jewelers’ Veterans Day Giveaway Page at Elite Fine Jewelers’ Veterans Day Giveaway Page and submitting a brief story about their service journey, love story, and the personal meaning behind receiving an engagement ring. Entries will be accepted until November 14, 2024. The winner will be selected based on the emotional impact of their story and demonstration of service.
The selected service member or veteran will be awarded a beautiful engagement ring, handpicked by Elite Fine Jewelers. Known for prioritizing quality, craftsmanship, and community support, Elite Fine Jewelers is honored to create a lasting memory for a valued member of the military community.
"Our Veterans Day Giveaway is our way of saying thank you," shared Ashley Cohen, spokesperson for Elite Fine Jewelers. "We love giving back to the community that has supported us for generations, and this is our way of celebrating a true military hero by honoring both their service and their love story.”
About Elite Fine Jewelers
Based in Tempe, AZ, Elite Fine Jewelers is a trusted, third-generation family-owned jewelry store specializing in engagement rings, diamonds, and fine jewelry. Known for their commitment to quality and timeless craftsmanship, Elite Fine Jewelers celebrates life’s unforgettable moments with each of their customers. This Veterans Day, Elite Fine Jewelers is proud to give back to the military community with a special engagement ring giveaway, celebrating both service and love.
About Elite Fine Jewelers
Based in Tempe, AZ, Elite Fine Jewelers is a trusted, third-generation family-owned jewelry store specializing in engagement rings, diamonds, and fine jewelry. Known for their commitment to quality and timeless craftsmanship, Elite Fine Jewelers celebrates life’s unforgettable moments with each of their customers. This Veterans Day, Elite Fine Jewelers is proud to give back to the military community with a special engagement ring giveaway, celebrating both service and love.
Ashley Cohen
480-699-6639
www.elitefinejewelers.com
