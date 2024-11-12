Clochel Napkin Rings Collection Wins Silver at NY and European Product Design Awards
Winter Garden, FL, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prestigious Design Awards Honor Clochel as Silver Winner
The prestigious NY Product Design Award and European Product Design Awards have announced Clochel as a Silver Winner in the product design category for its new napkin rings collection. Recognized as a "jewelry masterpiece creation for your table decor," this collection has set a new standard in innovative and exceptional design.
Clochel represents a significant advancement in table decor, providing a sophisticated and elegant dining experience. The company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and craftsmanship ensures that its napkin rings meet the highest standards of quality, innovation, and style.
Innovative Design for Effortless Style
The Clochel Napkin Rings Collection combines sophistication with practicality, showcasing seamless designs that elevate any table setting. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, these napkin rings blend elegance with functionality, making them an essential addition to any home.
Celebrating Design Excellence
"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award. Our team's relentless pursuit of elegance and quality has culminated in the success of the Clochel Napkin Rings Collection," said Kelly Dantas, CEO of Clochel. "These napkin rings are not just accessories; they reflect our commitment to enhancing the dining experience."
Kelly Dantas, an immigrant and minority small business entrepreneur, embodies the American Dream through her dedication to empowering others and creating a successful brand. Her impressive track record, including 19 awards in business and marketing, such as the Stevie Awards, exemplifies the spirit of innovation and excellence. Her leadership and vision continue to inspire growth and creativity within the industry.
The recognition of the Clochel Napkin Rings Collection highlights Clochel's dedication to crafting products that exceed customer expectations and reinforces its position as a leader in the home decor industry. With this achievement, Clochel continues to showcase its commitment to excellence and innovative design.
Media Inquiries:
PR-Clochel
Konfy Homes LLC
contact@konfyhomes.com
www.clochel.com
The prestigious NY Product Design Award and European Product Design Awards have announced Clochel as a Silver Winner in the product design category for its new napkin rings collection. Recognized as a "jewelry masterpiece creation for your table decor," this collection has set a new standard in innovative and exceptional design.
Clochel represents a significant advancement in table decor, providing a sophisticated and elegant dining experience. The company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and craftsmanship ensures that its napkin rings meet the highest standards of quality, innovation, and style.
Innovative Design for Effortless Style
The Clochel Napkin Rings Collection combines sophistication with practicality, showcasing seamless designs that elevate any table setting. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, these napkin rings blend elegance with functionality, making them an essential addition to any home.
Celebrating Design Excellence
"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award. Our team's relentless pursuit of elegance and quality has culminated in the success of the Clochel Napkin Rings Collection," said Kelly Dantas, CEO of Clochel. "These napkin rings are not just accessories; they reflect our commitment to enhancing the dining experience."
Kelly Dantas, an immigrant and minority small business entrepreneur, embodies the American Dream through her dedication to empowering others and creating a successful brand. Her impressive track record, including 19 awards in business and marketing, such as the Stevie Awards, exemplifies the spirit of innovation and excellence. Her leadership and vision continue to inspire growth and creativity within the industry.
The recognition of the Clochel Napkin Rings Collection highlights Clochel's dedication to crafting products that exceed customer expectations and reinforces its position as a leader in the home decor industry. With this achievement, Clochel continues to showcase its commitment to excellence and innovative design.
Media Inquiries:
PR-Clochel
Konfy Homes LLC
contact@konfyhomes.com
www.clochel.com
Contact
Konfy HomesContact
Kelly Dantas
914-473-0146
clochel.com
Kelly Dantas
914-473-0146
clochel.com
Categories