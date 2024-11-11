99% of Fortune 500 Firms Are Not Quantum-Ready, New Findings from Qryptonic Reveal
Qryptonic Inc. reveals that 99% of Fortune 500 companies are unprepared for imminent quantum cybersecurity threats. With advancements in AI and quantum computing accelerating, Qryptonic calls for urgent action as many companies face increased vulnerability to quantum-enabled breaches. The release outlines new quantum-resistant solutions and offers a Quantum Readiness Assessment to help businesses future-proof their defenses. For more, visit Qryptonic.com.
Miami, FL, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Qryptonic urges immediate action as Q-Day could arrive as early as 2027, with significant cybersecurity implications.
Today, Qryptonic Inc., a leader in advanced quantum cybersecurity, released findings showing that up to 99% of Fortune 500 companies are not adequately prepared for the imminent threats posed by quantum computing. As advancements in quantum computing and artificial intelligence accelerate, Q-Day—the projected day when quantum computers will have the capability to break current encryption standards—could arrive as soon as 2027. Qryptonic’s analysis underscores an urgent need for businesses to reevaluate and bolster their cybersecurity measures against evolving digital threats.
“We are on the brink of a quantum computing revolution that will fundamentally disrupt today’s cybersecurity landscape,” said J. Nathan Alder, CEO of Qryptonic Inc. “Most companies are focused on current threats, but the quantum risks of tomorrow could render traditional encryption obsolete. We believe proactive preparation is crucial for organizations aiming to stay secure and resilient in the years to come.”
Quantum Vulnerabilities in the Fortune 500
According to Qryptonic’s analysis, the vast majority of Fortune 500 companies still rely on classical encryption methods, which are vulnerable to quantum-based attacks. Commonly used RSA and ECC encryption, for example, are based on mathematical problems that a sufficiently advanced quantum computer could solve in minutes. This leaves sensitive financial data, intellectual property, and customer information potentially exposed.
Quantum Readiness Assessment: A Path to Future-Proof Security
To support organizations in addressing these quantum vulnerabilities, Qryptonic is offering a Quantum Readiness Assessment, which provides a comprehensive evaluation of a company’s cybersecurity posture against quantum-based threats. This assessment helps businesses identify critical vulnerabilities, align with emerging quantum-safe standards, and develop a phased approach for adopting quantum-resistant measures.
The Quantum Readiness Assessment includes:
Customized Threat Analysis: Insight into specific vulnerabilities posed by quantum computing advancements.
Actionable Recommendations: Step-by-step guidance for implementing quantum-safe encryption, tailored to company size and industry.
Compliance Alignment: Support in meeting emerging standards from bodies such as NIST and ISO.
“Our goal is to make this process transparent, actionable, and accessible,” Alder said. “We’re offering this assessment to ensure that organizations are not just reacting to today’s threats, but are prepared for tomorrow’s challenges.”
Key Findings and Highlights
Urgency in Preparedness: Quantum computers with the potential to break RSA and ECC encryption could arrive by 2027, according to various industry sources. This means organizations have a limited window to transition to quantum-safe encryption.
Industry-Specific Vulnerabilities: Qryptonic’s analysis indicates particularly high risks in industries that depend on long-term data confidentiality, such as finance, healthcare, technology, and government. These sectors are encouraged to prioritize quantum-resistant encryption solutions to protect sensitive data.
Cost of Inaction: Failing to transition to quantum-resistant protocols could expose businesses to data breaches, regulatory penalties, and reputational damage. With potential breach costs reaching into hundreds of millions of dollars, the business case for quantum-safe security has never been stronger.
Quantum-Safe Solutions for Next-Generation Security
Qryptonic offers a comprehensive suite of quantum-safe solutions, designed to help businesses adopt defenses resilient to quantum attacks:
Quantum-Resistant Encryption: Solutions based on lattice-based, code-based, and multivariate cryptographic algorithms, built to withstand quantum decryption attempts.
Quantum Key Distribution (QKD): Secure key exchange methods that leverage quantum principles to ensure data integrity.
Quantum Penetration Testing: An advanced approach to identify and remediate vulnerabilities across digital infrastructures before quantum threats become widespread.
Why Preparation Cannot Wait
Qryptonic’s findings reveal that the pace of quantum advancements is accelerating due to breakthroughs in both computing and artificial intelligence. While exact predictions vary, most experts agree that achieving quantum resilience will require years of careful planning and implementation. For this reason, Qryptonic encourages companies to act now, initiating quantum-readiness preparations as early as possible to maintain competitive security standards.
Take Action with Qryptonic
As the cybersecurity landscape transforms with quantum capabilities, Qryptonic Inc. is committed to leading organizations into a quantum-safe future. To schedule a Quantum Readiness Assessment or learn more about our quantum-safe solutions, visit www.qryptonic.com or contact us directly.
About Qryptonic Inc.
Qryptonic Inc. is Florida’s first quantum-powered cybersecurity firm, providing cutting-edge solutions to protect businesses from the next generation of cyber threats. By leveraging quantum computing and AI-driven technology, Qryptonic delivers unmatched security tailored to meet the needs of industries ranging from finance and healthcare to government and technology. Qryptonic’s mission is to make quantum-safe security accessible, ensuring businesses can protect their digital assets in an evolving threat landscape.
Media Contact:
Qryptonic Inc.
Jessica Gold
Phone: (305) 575-1414
Email: info@qryptonic.com
Website: www.qryptonic.com
Jessica Gold
305-575-1414
www.qryptonic.com
