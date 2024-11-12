Exclusive Auction for Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant Equipment – Ends Tonight at 8 PM ET
Lititz, PA, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For over 20 years, the beloved Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant has served the Lititz community with hearty Pennsylvania Dutch-style comfort food. Now, the restaurant is closing its doors and auctioning off its entire contents. The public auction is live now and will close tonight, Tuesday, November 12, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Bidders can participate right now, online through PCI Auctions.
Originally opened as the Toll Gate Inn Restaurant, Lititz Family Cupboard was a community staple for more than two decades. Its legacy of serving homemade chicken pies, hearty meatloaf, and signature ham loaves has left a lasting impact on the community. Now, with 194 items available for bid, this auction features a diverse selection of high-quality kitchen and restaurant equipment that served the establishment well.
Auction Highlights
Key items up for auction include:
Electro Freeze Ice Cream Machine – A must-have for any dessert menu
Cleveland 2 Deck Steam Cabinet – Ideal for high-efficiency cooking
Hobart Dough Mixers – 30-quart and 20-quart models for versatile baking needs
Beverage Air 3-Door Cooler with Butcher Block Countertop
Blodgett Electric Convection Ovens (2) – Full-size, professional-grade baking
Wolf Gas Flat Top Griddle and DCS Gas 6 Burner Range with Oven
2022 Avantco Undercounter Freezer
Buffet Stations, Beverage Air Grab N Go, and More
Additionally, a variety of stainless steel tables and sinks, prep stations, shelving, booth seating, and cookware are included, perfect for restaurant start-ups, expansions, or even home chefs seeking commercial-grade equipment.
Final Bidding Opportunity
As Lititz Family Cupboard closes its doors, this auction is a unique chance to acquire top-tier kitchen equipment at competitive prices. With an array of appliances, furnishings, and kitchen essentials available, restaurant owners, chefs, and local business owners are encouraged to explore these options before the auction ends.
Bidding Information
Interested bidders are invited to participate online via PCI Auctions’ website. For a complete list of items and to participate in this final farewell auction for the Lititz Family Cupboard, please visit PCI Auctions website.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Summer Rose Biros
Marketing Specalist, PCI Auction Group
Phone: 717-847-3245
Email: summerrose@pciauctions.com
