STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Brown Europe
Irwindale, CA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brown Europe is a leading European player in its markets, specializing in the production of wires and bars in alloy steels, stainless steels and superalloys, mainly for the manufacturing of fasteners used in aerospace applications. The company operates two facilities in France: one in Brive-la-Gaillarde and another in Laval-de-Cere. Over the past 39 years of operations, Brown Europe has developed specialized expertise in wire drawing and processing. The company is positioned as a long-term partner to major fastener manufacturers.
“We are excited to acquire Brown Europe, as it is well matched with our business model and the other operations that make up STS Metals. Brown Europe shares a similar reputation with STS Metals in providing value to their customers through superior service and operational performance. This transaction will allow us to provide enhanced range and customer service for our products in both Europe and the rest of the world,” said David Beddome, CEO of STS Metals.
STS Metals continues to seek additional opportunities to acquire manufacturers of high-performance aerospace specialty metal and alloy products.
About STS Metals
STS Metals manufactures titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based and other specialty alloys for the aerospace and defense industry. The company forges and hot-rolls and cold-works bar, plate, sheet and wire in sizes and shapes that enable weight and cost reduction in the aerospace supply chain. The company’s commitment to quality and service has earned approvals from leading aerospace OEMs. Currently comprised of four operating companies — Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, Sierra Sheet and Plate and Brown Pacific — STS Metals plans to grow by expanding its product offering, developing new customer relationships and acquiring complementary businesses. The company is headquartered near Los Angeles in Irwindale, CA (www.stsmetals.com).
About Tinicum
Tinicum manages a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, industrial technology and specialty infrastructure companies. The firm’s heritage as good stewards of high-quality businesses dates back to the 1940s. Tinicum seeks to be a trusted partner to business owners and executives who share in a belief that long-term prosperity can be created by teams of capable, honest people working together and investing diligently to fulfil the potential of great businesses. Investments can be made in both private and public companies, with minority or majority ownership stakes, through a long-lived investment partnership that currently has $2.4 billion of committed capital. (www.tinicum.com)
Contact Information
STS Metals:
Joe Kerkhove
+1-626-969-6711
jkerkhove@sierraalloys.com
