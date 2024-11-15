Chetola Resort Welcomes Acclaimed Executive Chef Tony Bates to Culinary Team
Chetola Resort is excited to announce the appointment of Executive Chef Tony Bates to lead its culinary team. With a rich history of culinary excellence, Chef Bates brings extensive experience and an innovative vision that will elevate the dining experience at Chetola.
Chetola Resort is excited to announce the appointment of Executive Chef Tony Bates to lead its culinary team. With a rich history of culinary excellence, Chef Bates brings extensive experience and an innovative vision that will elevate the dining experience at Chetola.
Chef Bates joins Chetola Resort after serving as the Executive Chef at several distinguished locations, including Grandfather Golf and Country Club, The Greenbrier Resort, Westglow Spa and Resort, and Appalachian State University. His refined expertise and deep-rooted passion for Southern-inspired cuisine have earned him a reputation as a leader in the culinary arts.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Bates to our team,” said Matt Hodnett, Food & Beverage Director at Chetola Resort. “His talent, vision, and commitment to fresh, locally inspired cuisine align perfectly with our dedication to delivering unforgettable dining experiences for our restaurant and event guests.”
At Chetola Resort, Chef Bates will oversee all aspects of the culinary program, including the resort’s acclaimed Timberlake’s Restaurant, the unique wedding peninsula, and all event and meeting spaces. He plans to introduce new, seasonally focused menus that celebrate the flavors and ingredients of the High Country. In addition to his culinary artistry, Chef Bates is known for his commitment to sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, a value he shares with Chetola’s own mission to support the local community.
Chef Bates expressed his excitement to join Chetola, saying, “I am honored to join such a storied resort in the heart of North Carolina’s High Country. I look forward to bringing my culinary style and passion for exceptional hospitality to the Chetola family and to creating unique, memorable dining experiences for our guests.”
With Chef Bates at the helm, Chetola Resort’s culinary program is poised to reach new heights, delivering exceptional cuisine that highlights the beauty and bounty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The hiring of Chef Bates closely follows the launch of Chetola's Wine Stand pop-up this Fall along with the introduction of a refreshed menu.
About Chetola Resort
Nestled in the scenic mountain town of Blowing Rock, NC, Chetola Resort has been a cherished destination for families, adventurers, and relaxation seekers for over a century. Offering an award-winning spa, lakefront views, and numerous recreational activities, Chetola provides a serene getaway. Chetola's 75 acres border the National Park Service's historic Cone Memorial Park spanning 3,500 acres with 25 miles of trails. Chetola is also Orvis-endorsed for fly-fishing and recently won the Orvis award for Fly-Fishing Guide of the Year.
