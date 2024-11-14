Charles L. Cooper Named a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Greeley, CO, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been chosen for a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. Also named a Professional of the Year for 2024, this is the second year in a row he has been awarded this honor.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper is the owner and president of The Masters Financial Group, a national firm with offices in Greeley, Colorado and Grandville, Michigan. The company specializes in estate and retirement planning, tax-advantaged investments, and insurance for high-net-worth individuals, successful professionals, business owners, and retirees.
For over 40 years, Cooper has strived to provide informed financial planning services to his clients on a continuing, long-term basis. Well-known for his integrity and excellent service, Cooper’s expertise and professionalism have earned him the respect and admiration of his clients and associates, as evidenced by his receipt of various industry awards and honors. The Masters Financial Group is a leader in both the securities and life insurance fields and Cooper is a qualifying member of the Million-Dollar Round Table. Membership in MDRT is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in life insurance sales service. Cooper holds the designation of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®). In addition, he shares his knowledge through seminars focused on estate and investment planning and contributes articles to the local newspaper. He is an esteemed member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide and in addition to his Professional of the Year honors, he has been previously recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Before entering the financial world, Cooper worked his way through college as a brakeman for the Grand Trunk Railroad. He received his B.S. in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Michigan State University. He then started a career in law enforcement. In 1983, he left the Greeley Police Department and entered the financial planning field.
Active in the community, Chuck is involved with his church and is a volunteer with several charitable organizations. When he is not working, he enjoys time with his family, travel, fishing, cars, motorcycles, and sports. For more information, visit www.mastersfinancialgroup.com/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
