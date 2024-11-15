Solarud Unveils New Units, Services, and a Subscription Model to Enhance the Offering in the Solar Industry
Solarud Nextgen Facelift, New Nano Nextgen, and Custom Options Lead the Charge
Porto, Portugal, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Solarud Has Innovations to Elevate Photovoltaic Maintenance with Versatile Products
Solarud, a Portuguese Startup of accessory solutions for Solar modules, is expanding its product offerings to meet the growing demand for adaptable, durable, and high-performance drainage systems for photovoltaic panels. Introducing an updated lineup of its popular NextGEN series, Solarud now offers increased compatibility, enhanced durability, and versatile options that respond directly to customer feedback and evolving market needs.
NextGEN Product Line Revitalized for Broader Application
The enhanced NextGEN range now supports solar module frames with heights from 28mm to 40mm and frame thicknesses from 8mm to 11mm, catering to a wider variety of installation scenarios. Designed for longevity and reliability, the updated models are crafted with UV-resistant materials capable of withstanding temperatures up to 105°C, while an anti-clog design prevents drainage issues and ensures uninterrupted performance.
Key Upgrades of the New Solarud NextGEN Units:
Broadened Compatibility: Fits a wider range of frames, including those from 28-40mm in height and 8-11mm in thickness.
Enhanced Durability: Resistant to UV exposure and high temperatures.
Improved Reliability: Anti-clog feature for consistent drainage efficiency.
Cost Efficiency: Affordable pricing without quality compromises.
Extended Warranty: Comes with a 6-year warranty for enhanced customer confidence.
Availability: Large quantities ready for bulk orders.
Solarud NANO NextGEN: Adaptable, thinner Solution for Diverse Needs
Solarud also launched the Solarud NANO NextGEN, building on its first NANO unit’s success. With flexible plastic components, the NANO NextGEN accommodates any frame size between 28mm and 40mm, offering a universal fit and dependable grip, even in narrow panel gaps as small as 1cm. This compact, adaptable solution is ideal for various solar applications, providing enhanced security for panel installations.
Key Features of Solarud NANO NextGEN:
Universal Fit: Adjusts seamlessly to fit frames between 28mm and 40mm.
Improved Robustness: Enhanced grip for stability across installations.
Space-Efficient: Works in tight spaces, ideal for smaller solar setups.
Customization Available: Tailored sizes available upon request.
Introducing Solarud Branded Units and Subscription Model for High-Volume Clients
In response to client feedback, Solarud is now offering branded units for customers ordering over 10,000 NANO units. This service allows businesses to customize Solarud units with their company logo, adding brand distinction to large-scale solar projects. Additionally, Solarud has introduced a subscription model that simplifies procurement for recurring clients. For example, customers with a demand of 12,000 units annually can secure an optimal price with a monthly delivery of 1,000 units.
A Year of Growth and Gratitude
“2024 has been an extraordinary year for us at Solarud,” said Miguel Lopes and Antonio Neves, co-founders of Solarud. “With these innovations, we’re more committed than ever to enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of the solar industry, with thanks to the support of our customers and partners who drive us to excel every day.” Also we would like to thank Solar Power Europe that nominated us in the top 10 list of the 2024 Solar Energy startups in Europe, and we are very proud and thankful of that achievment.
About Solarud
Founded with a focus on quality and durability, Solarud specializes in the design of solar accessories that meet rigorous standards for performance and efficiency. Known for its innovative solutions, Solarud leverages advanced technology and customer-centric design to serve the ever-evolving needs of the global solar energy market.
