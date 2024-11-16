Casino Marketing Boot Camp Announces Signature Event in New Orleans: A 360-Degree Approach to Casino Marketing
Registration is now open for Casino Marketing Boot Camp's annual signature event in New Orleans.
New Orleans, LA, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Casino Marketing Boot Camp, the premier hands-on training program for casino marketing professionals, is thrilled to announce its annual Signature event, which will take place in New Orleans, March 24-26, 2025, at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter. Now in its seventh year, Casino Marketing Boot Camp has expanded its reach with regional events across the country, but the New Orleans gathering remains the only comprehensive, 360-degree exploration of casino marketing.
Known for its small-group, interactive format, Casino Marketing Boot Camp delivers an unmatched opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in practical learning, gaining skills and strategies they can immediately implement at their properties. With sessions covering every aspect of casino marketing, participants leave with new knowledge and actionable plans ready for activation.
“Casino Marketing Boot Camp has become a truly transformative experience for attendees,” says Julia Carcamo, president and chief brand strategist of J Carcamo & Associates and founder of Casino Marketing Boot Camp. “Our New Orleans event goes beyond theory to give marketers the tools to elevate their strategies and make a measurable impact. It’s not just about learning – it’s about empowering our industry’s marketers to take bold, informed actions.”
The event is open to all property casino marketing professionals, from entry-level to senior leaders, seeking to enhance their knowledge and bring fresh, effective strategies back to their properties. Registration is now open, and spots are expected to fill quickly.
For more information and to register, visit Casino Marketing Boot Camp.
About Casino Marketing Boot Camp
Casino Marketing Boot Camp was created to meet the needs of casino marketers looking for in-depth, hands-on training. Launched eight years ago, the program has grown to include regional events across the U.S., with the annual New Orleans Signature event offering the most comprehensive approach to casino marketing. The program’s focus on interactive workshops allows attendees to activate new skills and strategies, making It an essential experience for casino marketing professionals.
Julia Carcamo
504-309-5653
https://jcarcamoassociates.com
