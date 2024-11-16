EK3 Technologies Hosts Informative Lunch & Learn on AI, Productivity, and Cybersecurity

EK3 Technologies will host a Lunch & Learn on December 4, 2024, at 11 AM, titled “From AI Hacks to Cyber Attacks: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know.” The event will explore AI applications, productivity methods, and cybersecurity practices. Attendees will benefit from expert insights and networking opportunities. Advance registration is recommended, as space is limited.