EK3 Technologies Hosts Informative Lunch & Learn on AI, Productivity, and Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies will host a Lunch & Learn on December 4, 2024, at 11 AM, titled “From AI Hacks to Cyber Attacks: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know.” The event will explore AI applications, productivity methods, and cybersecurity practices. Attendees will benefit from expert insights and networking opportunities. Advance registration is recommended, as space is limited.
Jacksonville, FL, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On December 4, 2024, at 11:45 AM, EK3 Technologies will host a Lunch & Learn event titled “From AI Hacks to Cyber Attacks: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know.” The event aims to educate small business owners, IT professionals, and executives about the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, productivity techniques, and cybersecurity measures.
The Lunch & Learn will cover three key topics:
Artificial Intelligence Applications: An overview of how AI is being used to streamline business operations and improve efficiency.
The Sandwich Method: A productivity approach designed to enhance workflow and increase effectiveness.
Cybersecurity Strategies: Best practices for protecting businesses against modern cyber threats.
“Understanding these critical areas is essential for businesses looking to stay competitive and secure,” said Earl Kelly, Owner of EK3 Technologies.
The event will feature expert discussions and opportunities for attendees to engage with peers in the industry. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions and gain insights into implementing these strategies within their organizations.
EK3 Technologies, known for its comprehensive IT solutions, emphasizes the importance of continuous learning to adapt to technological advancements. The Lunch & Learn underscores the company’s commitment to providing valuable resources for business growth and security.
Event Details:
Date: December 4, 2024
Time: 11:45 AM
Location: Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse-4784 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registration: Advance registration is required, as space is limited
For more information or to register for the event, visit https://ek3.live/lnldec or contact the EK3 Event Team at cyberrisk@ek3tech.com or (904) 907-8501.
About EK3 Technologies
EK3 Technologies provides innovative IT management solutions that simplify and secure business operations. With a focus on efficiency and cybersecurity, EK3 Technologies is dedicated to helping organizations adapt and thrive in today’s technological landscape.
