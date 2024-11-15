Roadmap for M/WBEs and Small Businesses to Connect & (Navigate) Government
Brooklyn, NY, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Black Chamber of Commerce of New York City, DBA New York City Black Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the upcoming Roadmap For M/WBEs and Small Businesses to Connect & (Navigate) Government. The conference is set to take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 am. This groundbreaking event will be hosted at New York Marriott Brooklyn Bridge 333 Adam Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Participants from M/WBEs, VBE, DBE and Small Businesses are invited to register and join for an enriching experience. You can register https://bccnyc.org/event-registration or email tosha.miller@nycbcc.org. Registration is free.
The event promises invaluable insights into navigating government and understanding M/WBE contracts and compliance regulations. The Program is designed to benefit Small Business owners of diverse backgrounds. The New York City Black Chamber of Commerce stands out by addressing the needs of those who are business owners and are struggling to keep their bottom lines in the positive. Attendees will have the chance to explore a wide array of opportunities to network, understanding how to do business with government. There will be other events like this in other boroughs.
Tosha Miller, the CEO of New York City Black Chamber of Commerce shared, “We are committed to help close the economic gaps and find creative solutions to help M/WBE’s understand winning methods to obtain government contracts.” This commitment reflects the organization’s dedication to M/WBE’s and Small Business Development. All are welcome to attend.
What makes the New York City Black Chamber of Commerce truly unique is its focus on free Business Technical Assistance for M/WBE’s. The events’ partnership with Verizon Digital Ready provides an innovative and cost-effective platform for small businesses to obtain free training and grant opportunities. To find out more information email info@nycbcc.org.
New York City Black Chamber of Commerce presents a Free Seminar Roadmap For M/WBEs and Small Businesses to Connect & (Navigate) Government
Join NYS and City Government Officials discussion on How to Connect & Navigate Government for Profit & Nonprofit Businesses.
The speakers include NYS Attorney General Letitia James, Deputy Borough President Kim Council and Chief Business Diversity Officer Michael Garner discuss how to Navigate Government to find Opportunities to grow your business and how to stay compliant. Come and learn from Government Officials and growth-oriented peers, gain diverse insights, and challenge one another. The goal is to establish better leadership strategies within organizations and businesses - and see teams thrive.
