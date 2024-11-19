Patrick Henry College Alumnus Gabe Evans Wins the Race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District
Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus and Republican challenger, Gabe Evans, has defeated Democratic Representative Yadira Caraveo for Colorado's 8th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, this was one of the nation's most closely watched races.
“I am incredibly humbled to be chosen as the next Congressman for Colorado’s 8th,” says Evans in a statement released on Sunday. “Thank you to my amazing wife and family for their incredible support and love over the past year, and thank you to our campaign's amazing staff and volunteers for their long hours and dedication to flipping this seat. Most importantly, I give thanks to God. My faith in Him has sustained me throughout this 15-month campaign. I have spent my entire life running toward challenge, and now I am ready to take on my next challenge—representing our communities in D.C. Thank you, Colorado. Let's do this!”
Rep. Evans is PHC’s first-ever graduate to be elected to the House of Representatives. “We were delighted to hear of Gabe’s win this week,” said PHC President Jack W. Haye. “Although a young college with approximately 420 students, PHC continues its unparalleled track record of success in placing alumni in top graduate programs, law schools, and every level of government.” Haye adds, “PHC alumni have argued before the Supreme Court of the United States and served in the White House in various capacities, including press secretary for the Vice President. PHC has had more graduates clerk for the U.S. Supreme Court than any other evangelical Christian college in the nation.”
In January 2022, PHC alumnus Simon Sefzik (’21) became the youngest senator on record in Washington state history when he was appointed by the Whatcom County Council to represent the 42nd legislative district. In 2023, PHC alumna Claire (Rossell) Cahill began her clerkship for the US Supreme Court under Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Cahill is PHC’s 5th graduate to clerk for the Supreme Court of the United States.
About Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College exists to glorify God by challenging the status quo in higher education, lifting high both faith and reason within a rigorous academic environment; thereby preserving for posterity the ideals behind the “noble experiment in ordered liberty” that is the foundation of America.
Founded just 24 years ago, PHC is already numbered among the top colleges and universities in the nation. PHC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and prepares its graduates to make immediate and enduring impact “for Christ and for Liberty.”
The unique fusion of three distinctives sets Patrick Henry College apart from any other college in the world.
1. High Academic Rigor
2. Fidelity to the Spirit of the American Founding
3. Unwavering Biblical Worldview
Stephen C. Allen, Assistant VP and Director of Communication
(540) 441-8722
https://www.phc.edu
