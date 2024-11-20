HER Home Design Joins 64th Annual St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House
HER Home Design is excited to join the 64th St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House at The Baxter House, Indianapolis. Transforming the basement with a "Midnight on the Orient Express" theme, HER Home Design blends whimsy with elegance. This event supports the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Center, highlighting community engagement. Open April to Mother's Day 2025, it showcases design talent while supporting vital healthcare. More info at Show House Indy.
Indianapolis, IN, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HER Home Design, a leader in innovative and accessible interior design, is excited to announce its participation in the 64th annual St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House. This esteemed event brings together top Interior Designers and Landscape Architects to reimagine an elegant residence in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood on the northside of Indianapolis.
This year, the spotlight is on The Baxter House, a historic property featuring five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, complemented by beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore each meticulously designed area of this remarkable home, experiencing the artistry and talent of the participating designers.
HER Home Design will transform the lower level basement space of The Baxter House, inspired by the captivating theme of "Midnight on the Orient Express." The Baxter House, renowned for its sophisticated spaces, provides an ideal setting for HER Home Design to introduce elements of fun and whimsy, executed with both functionality and elegance in mind.
The Decorators' Show House is more than just a showcase of design excellence; it is a vital fundraising event for St. Margaret's Hospital Guild. Touring The Baxter House will contribute to the Guild's goal of raising $1 million for the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Professional Development Center at Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center. Proceeds from the event support critical healthcare services, underscoring HER Home Design's commitment to community engagement and empowerment through design.
Keianna Rae Harrison-Williams, M.A., PhD, owner of HER Home Design, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are honored to be part of such a meaningful event. Our team is dedicated to creating spaces that not only reflect beauty and functionality but also serve as a catalyst to support the community we live and work in."
The Decorators' Show House will be open to the public from April 2025 through Mother's Day 2025, offering a unique opportunity to explore the work of talented designers while supporting vital healthcare services. For more information about the event, please visit https://www.showhouseindy.org.
This year, the spotlight is on The Baxter House, a historic property featuring five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, complemented by beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore each meticulously designed area of this remarkable home, experiencing the artistry and talent of the participating designers.
HER Home Design will transform the lower level basement space of The Baxter House, inspired by the captivating theme of "Midnight on the Orient Express." The Baxter House, renowned for its sophisticated spaces, provides an ideal setting for HER Home Design to introduce elements of fun and whimsy, executed with both functionality and elegance in mind.
The Decorators' Show House is more than just a showcase of design excellence; it is a vital fundraising event for St. Margaret's Hospital Guild. Touring The Baxter House will contribute to the Guild's goal of raising $1 million for the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Professional Development Center at Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center. Proceeds from the event support critical healthcare services, underscoring HER Home Design's commitment to community engagement and empowerment through design.
Keianna Rae Harrison-Williams, M.A., PhD, owner of HER Home Design, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are honored to be part of such a meaningful event. Our team is dedicated to creating spaces that not only reflect beauty and functionality but also serve as a catalyst to support the community we live and work in."
The Decorators' Show House will be open to the public from April 2025 through Mother's Day 2025, offering a unique opportunity to explore the work of talented designers while supporting vital healthcare services. For more information about the event, please visit https://www.showhouseindy.org.
Contact
HER Home DesignContact
Keianna Rae Harrison-Williams
317-377-4344
www.herhomedesign.com
www.herhomedesignboutique.com
Keianna Rae Harrison-Williams
317-377-4344
www.herhomedesign.com
www.herhomedesignboutique.com
Categories