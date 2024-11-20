HER Home Design Joins 64th Annual St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House

HER Home Design is excited to join the 64th St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House at The Baxter House, Indianapolis. Transforming the basement with a "Midnight on the Orient Express" theme, HER Home Design blends whimsy with elegance. This event supports the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Center, highlighting community engagement. Open April to Mother's Day 2025, it showcases design talent while supporting vital healthcare. More info at Show House Indy.