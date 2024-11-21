Akute Health and Thea Health Partner to Increase Access to Specialty Care for Primary Care Providers
The Akute Health and Thea Health collaboration will provide primary care practices with access to same-day insights from over 100 specialties and subspecialties.
Austin, TX, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Akute Health, the modern EHR for direct primary care practices announced its strategic partnership with Thea Health, an eConsult platform providing primary care providers access to specialist expertise. The collaboration will provide users of Akute’s electronic medical record with streamlined access to Thea Health’s eConsult platform for same-day insights across over 100 specialties and subspecialties.
“This is going to be great, bridging the gap between specialty and primary care allows for a much more seamless patient experience and improved outcomes,” said Sharud Agarwal, Founder of Akute Health.
Under terms of the agreement, around 100 providers across the country who rely on Akute Health’s electronic medical record software will have instant workflow integration with Thea Health to quickly discuss eConsults with leading specialists. Thea Health’s eConsult platform enables specialists to deliver advice in under four hours on average, allowing primary care providers to deliver higher quality, more timely care at lower cost. These capabilities are why over 96% of primary care physicians are satisfied with their experience on the platform.
“This partnership is an important step towards Akute and Thea’s shared goal of a world where physicians are empowered rather than hindered by the software that they use.” said Harry Cooke, CEO at Thea Health. “With Thea’s eConsult platform physicians can access our network of specialists for help with everything from a rash to complex heart conditions. I’m beyond excited that our partnership with Akute will extend these benefits to the forward looking physicians on their platform and ultimately improve care for their patients."
More than half of the people in the U.S. currently do not have access to specialty care, which is simultaneously compounded by an estimated 15-30% of medical care that is deemed unnecessary. The collaboration will help increase patient access to specialty care by preventing co-payments and out-of-pocket costs traditionally associated with specialist visits, while also avoiding unnecessarily long wait times or having to travel long distances.
About Akute Health
Akute Health is transforming healthcare with its fully customizable EHR platform. Akute Health's cutting-edge technology allows healthcare providers to tailor their EHR systems to meet their specific needs, enhancing efficiency and patient care. By offering a seamless and adaptable solution, Akute Health helps medical professionals streamline their workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and improve patient outcomes. With Akute Health, providers can focus more on patient care and less on paperwork.
For more information about Akute Health, visit www.akutehealth.com.
About Thea Health
Thea Health is leading the charge to modernize how healthcare providers communicate. Thea Health’s eConsult platform removes barriers to specialty care by quickly connecting primary care clinicians to a board-certified panel of experts. This empowers those clinicians to deliver higher quality care in a more timely manner. Thea Health eliminates unnecessary referrals and services, reduces patient wait times and travel burdens, and allows primary care to practice at the top of their license. With Thea Health clinical teams can streamline their workflows, lower the cost of care, and deliver a better patient experience.
For more information about Thea Health, visit www.theahealth.com.
Contact
Sharud Agarwal
(833) 322-6341
akutehealth.com
