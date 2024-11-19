Inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit Unites Industry and Government Leaders in Shared Goal: It’s Time to Build More Nuclear in Texas
Themed “Time to Build,” the Summit underscored the urgent need for innovation, investment, and policy leadership to position Texas as the global hub for nuclear energy.
Austin, TX, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit, taking place Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19 in downtown Austin, just minutes from the State Capitol Building, brough together leaders from the nuclear industry, government, academia, business, and energy sectors to chart a bold course for Texas’ future in nuclear power. Themed “Time to Build,” the Summit underscored the urgent need for innovation, investment, and policy leadership to position Texas as the global hub for nuclear energy.
Keynote addresses by former U.S. Energy Secretaries Hon. Ernie Moniz and Hon. Rick Perry, alongside expert panels and fireside chats with industry and government leaders, delved into advanced nuclear technologies, grid reliability, economic opportunity, the important issues of fuel, water, and synergies with other sectors such as oil and gas, market dynamics, state and federal regulatory considerations, and advocacy and public relations – all sharing one common theme: Texas’ unique ability to drive energy solutions.
“The importance of nuclear energy to the state’s future energy needs and for the continuation of the Texas Miracle cannot be overstated,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. “Texas has a unique opportunity to assert its leadership in nuclear innovation and development – and all that comes with this, from the fuel supply, to the supply chain, to workforce and education, to resiliency and reliability – and that was clearly on display this week. The Texas Nuclear Summit brought together the leaders of the nuclear industry’s resurgence in Texas, and that, coupled with our state’s leadership on the issue from Governor Abbott and PUC Commissioner Glotfelty, has laid the groundwork for this pivotal moment and Texas’ immense, unmatched nuclear potential to chart a bold path forward.”
Highlights from the Summit:
Texas’ Competitive Advantage: Industry leaders emphasized Texas’ unique strengths, including its deregulated energy market, thriving industrial base, and advanced research institutions.
Policy and Innovation: Leaders explored upcoming initiatives to streamline permitting, incentivize nuclear projects, and advance the development of both traditional large-scale nuclear and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Discussions emphasized leveraging nuclear innovation to address Texas’ biggest challenges, including water scarcity, growing energy demand, and maritime needs.
Grassroots Engagement: Panelists emphasized the importance of connecting with local communities to build trust, educate on nuclear benefits, and rally public support for nuclear energy projects.
A Call to Action: Across panels, speakers championed the theme of urgency, highlighting the need for immediate action to ensure Texas leads in the global energy race.
“Time to Build”
From cutting-edge technologies to re-licensing existing plants, the Summit stressed the importance of building both infrastructure and public trust. Speakers highlighted the global competition in nuclear energy, with rapid advancements across the globe underscoring the urgency for Texas—and the U.S.—to maintain leadership.
“As Texans, we know how to build big, bold solutions,” concluded Clay. “This is our moment to lead, our chance to act. It’s time to build.”
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. The Alliance was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, which revealed Texas’ overreliance on intermittent energy sources, the Alliance is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable and secure.
Keynote addresses by former U.S. Energy Secretaries Hon. Ernie Moniz and Hon. Rick Perry, alongside expert panels and fireside chats with industry and government leaders, delved into advanced nuclear technologies, grid reliability, economic opportunity, the important issues of fuel, water, and synergies with other sectors such as oil and gas, market dynamics, state and federal regulatory considerations, and advocacy and public relations – all sharing one common theme: Texas’ unique ability to drive energy solutions.
“The importance of nuclear energy to the state’s future energy needs and for the continuation of the Texas Miracle cannot be overstated,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. “Texas has a unique opportunity to assert its leadership in nuclear innovation and development – and all that comes with this, from the fuel supply, to the supply chain, to workforce and education, to resiliency and reliability – and that was clearly on display this week. The Texas Nuclear Summit brought together the leaders of the nuclear industry’s resurgence in Texas, and that, coupled with our state’s leadership on the issue from Governor Abbott and PUC Commissioner Glotfelty, has laid the groundwork for this pivotal moment and Texas’ immense, unmatched nuclear potential to chart a bold path forward.”
Highlights from the Summit:
Texas’ Competitive Advantage: Industry leaders emphasized Texas’ unique strengths, including its deregulated energy market, thriving industrial base, and advanced research institutions.
Policy and Innovation: Leaders explored upcoming initiatives to streamline permitting, incentivize nuclear projects, and advance the development of both traditional large-scale nuclear and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Discussions emphasized leveraging nuclear innovation to address Texas’ biggest challenges, including water scarcity, growing energy demand, and maritime needs.
Grassroots Engagement: Panelists emphasized the importance of connecting with local communities to build trust, educate on nuclear benefits, and rally public support for nuclear energy projects.
A Call to Action: Across panels, speakers championed the theme of urgency, highlighting the need for immediate action to ensure Texas leads in the global energy race.
“Time to Build”
From cutting-edge technologies to re-licensing existing plants, the Summit stressed the importance of building both infrastructure and public trust. Speakers highlighted the global competition in nuclear energy, with rapid advancements across the globe underscoring the urgency for Texas—and the U.S.—to maintain leadership.
“As Texans, we know how to build big, bold solutions,” concluded Clay. “This is our moment to lead, our chance to act. It’s time to build.”
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. The Alliance was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, which revealed Texas’ overreliance on intermittent energy sources, the Alliance is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Categories