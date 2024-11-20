Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators
Aberdeen, MD, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Operative Experience Inc.(OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine, announced today that it had secured a second procurement from the Air National Guard (ANG) to complete the installation of OEI’s latest high-fidelity, male and female TCCS Plus Pro patient simulators at 103 ANG sites throughout the US. The procurement also includes nine Aeromedical Evacuation Squadrons, specialized units responsible for the rapid transport of injured or ill personnel from the battlefield or other locations to medical treatment facilities. This second procurement will result in the placement of 114 simulators beginning this month for a combined total of 206 simulators for the entire program.
The male and female TCCS Plus Pro simulators will be used for comprehensive Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training for ANG doctors, nurses, and medics as well as training for the Guard’s En-Route Care system, a critical process that ensures the systematic management and treatment of injured or ill soldiers during transport.
"Comprehensive TCCC and En-Route skills training will advance the service's ability to care for our Airmen, whether they are deployed around the world supporting contingency operations or in their home state responding to local emergencies," said Paul Bernal, VP of Global Sales and Business Development. “OEI’s trauma care simulators are ideally suited for teaching critical medical interventions, including airway management, hemorrhage control, and pain management while monitoring vital signs and stabilizing the patient’s condition.”
TCCS Pro Series is a revolutionary, fully modular portfolio of trauma care simulators featuring soft, lifelike tissue and is available in Caucasian, African American, Asian, and Hispanic skin tones. The simulators have 14 pulse points, a speaker to respond to student’s questions, physiological responses to blood loss, and interchangeable wound configurations for a variety of injuries like IED explosions, blunt trauma, and gunshot wounds.
“This investment in medical simulators is unprecedented among the services,” said Lou Oberndorf, Chairman and CEO of Operative Experience. “By equipping its bases with the latest technology, the National Guard is not only enhancing the quality of training but also demonstrating a profound commitment to ensuring that every trainee is fully prepared for action.”
OEI partnered with defense industry supplier, ADS Inc. to help procure and fulfill the rollout of the program for the ANG.
