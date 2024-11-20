Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators

Operative Experience Inc.(OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine, announced today that it had secured a second procurement from the Air National Guard (ANG) to complete the installation of OEI’s latest high-fidelity, male and female TCCS Plus Pro patient simulators at 103 ANG sites throughout the US.