AD1 Wins Bronze Adrian Award for Hospitality Innovation
Hollywood, FL, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AD1 is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 HSMAI Adrian Award winner, earning the Bronze Award in the Digital - Innovation category. This prestigious honor celebrates the launch of Hospitality’s First Cutting-Edge AI Bartender Experience, an initiative that debuted at the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration and exemplifies AD1’s leadership in leveraging technology to elevate guest experiences.
Out of more than 800 submissions, AD1’s innovative project stood out to hospitality, travel, tourism, and media experts. The award aligns with this year’s theme, Wish You Were Here, highlighting travel campaigns that inspire, engage, and create lasting memories.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award from HSMAI,” said Daniel Berman, President at AD1. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to pioneering new ways of enhancing hospitality, delivering unforgettable experiences, and staying ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”
The AI Bartender Experience, known as Sara, combines state-of-the-art technology with a human touch, providing a seamless and memorable interaction for guests. This innovation represents a key milestone in AD1’s mission to redefine modern hospitality by integrating advanced technology with exceptional service.
“None of this would have been possible without the very bright people at Cecilia.ai, our Israeli partners in this endeavor. They had the technology and the business acumen to make this happen. It is a state of the art pilot that should revolutionize the hospitality industry. Stay tuned for Sara 2.0,” said AD1 Corporate Director of Marketing Jon McMillian.
The 2024 HSMAI Adrian Awards Celebration will take place on February 18, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, where winners from across the globe will be honored for their outstanding contributions to travel marketing and innovation.
For more information about AD1 and its portfolio of transformative hospitality projects, visit www.ad1hospitality.com
Out of more than 800 submissions, AD1’s innovative project stood out to hospitality, travel, tourism, and media experts. The award aligns with this year’s theme, Wish You Were Here, highlighting travel campaigns that inspire, engage, and create lasting memories.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award from HSMAI,” said Daniel Berman, President at AD1. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to pioneering new ways of enhancing hospitality, delivering unforgettable experiences, and staying ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”
The AI Bartender Experience, known as Sara, combines state-of-the-art technology with a human touch, providing a seamless and memorable interaction for guests. This innovation represents a key milestone in AD1’s mission to redefine modern hospitality by integrating advanced technology with exceptional service.
“None of this would have been possible without the very bright people at Cecilia.ai, our Israeli partners in this endeavor. They had the technology and the business acumen to make this happen. It is a state of the art pilot that should revolutionize the hospitality industry. Stay tuned for Sara 2.0,” said AD1 Corporate Director of Marketing Jon McMillian.
The 2024 HSMAI Adrian Awards Celebration will take place on February 18, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, where winners from across the globe will be honored for their outstanding contributions to travel marketing and innovation.
For more information about AD1 and its portfolio of transformative hospitality projects, visit www.ad1hospitality.com
Contact
AD1 HospitalityContact
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
Categories