Launch of Book Series for Adults and Children: Embracing Life’s Journey
Author, historian, and storyteller John Schneider is thrilled to announce the release of his transformative book, "Embracing Life’s Journey," alongside its companion children's book, Embracing Life’s Journey for Kids. This groundbreaking approach bridges generations by offering profound life lessons tailored to both adults and young readers.
Keyport, NJ, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CreateAVision Media Launches Pre-Sale for Embracing Life's Journey with Exclusive Discounts
CreateAVision Media, a dynamic publishing company known for its inspiring and thought-provoking works, is thrilled to announce the pre-sale launch of its latest book, Embracing Life's Journey. This highly anticipated release is now available for pre-order at a special introductory price of $19.95, including tax and shipping, exclusively through the company’s website, CreateAVisionMedia.com.
Embracing Life's Journey is a powerful self-help book that blends personal growth, philosophical insights, and practical advice, aiming to guide readers through life's challenges with resilience and positivity. Written by John Schneider, a celebrated author, historian, and motivational speaker, the book promises to captivate readers with its rich narrative and actionable wisdom.
“We’re incredibly excited to offer Embracing Life's Journey to our readers,” said John Schneider, founder of CreateAVision Media. “This book has been a labor of love, blending years of experience and reflection to inspire others to navigate life with courage and grace. We hope this special pre-sale price encourages people to embrace its message and share it with their loved ones.”
The pre-sale price of $19.95 reflects CreateAVision Media’s commitment to making valuable content accessible to readers while celebrating the launch of this inspiring work. The hardcover edition features full-color illustrations, offering a visually engaging experience alongside its compelling content. The special pricing will only be available for a limited time before the book's official release at the retail price of $24.95.
Embracing Life's Journey explores themes of personal development, mindfulness, and resilience, making it a perfect addition to anyone seeking inspiration or guidance in their life. CreateAVision Media’s mission to publish works that inform, inspire, and empower aligns perfectly with the book’s core message.
About CreateAVision Media
CreateAVision Media is a Keyport, NJ-based publishing and multimedia company dedicated to producing high-quality books, documentaries, and content that inspire and empower audiences. Founded by John Schneider, the company combines a passion for storytelling with a commitment to excellence, offering thought-provoking works across various genres. For more information about CreateAVision Media and its offerings, visit CreateAVisionMedia.com.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies of Embracing Life's Journey, please contact:
Author & Publisher CreateAVision Media Email:JohnRSchneider@optimum.net Phone: 732-217-1242
About CreateAVision Media
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies of Embracing Life's Journey, please contact:
