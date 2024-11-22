Susan Obregon Named Woman of the Month for October 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
San Antonio, TX, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan D. Obregon of San Antonio, Texas, has been named a Woman of the Month for October 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event planning. Obregon will be included in the Winter 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Susan Obregon
Susan Obregon is a personal branding event strategist and creative professional, with continued growth and success of her company, Timeless Moments by Design. Founded in 2014, her company has established itself as a premier full-service event planning company, specializing in corporate events, weddings, and social gatherings in San Antonio and across the country.
With over a decade of expertise, Obregon and her team bring a unique blend of artistry, organization, and industry insight to every event. They provide comprehensive event services, offering full-scale coordination, planning, staffing, catering, bartending, floral, décor, linen, and vendor coordination. Utilizing an extensive network of top-tier suppliers, vendors, and exclusive venues, the company ensures that each event is meticulously crafted and distinctively memorable.
One of the company’s hallmark offerings is innovative floral design, transforming spaces with sophisticated arrangements that reflect each client’s vision and style. "We believe that every great event starts with organized details and is executed with impeccable brilliance," Obregon shares. "Our team is committed to crafting events that leave a lasting impression—experiences that guests will not soon forget."
Adding a personal touch to her services, Susan Obregon is also an ordained minister certified to officiate weddings, providing couples with a seamless and meaningful ceremony experience.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/timelessmomentsbydesign
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Susan Obregon
Susan Obregon is a personal branding event strategist and creative professional, with continued growth and success of her company, Timeless Moments by Design. Founded in 2014, her company has established itself as a premier full-service event planning company, specializing in corporate events, weddings, and social gatherings in San Antonio and across the country.
With over a decade of expertise, Obregon and her team bring a unique blend of artistry, organization, and industry insight to every event. They provide comprehensive event services, offering full-scale coordination, planning, staffing, catering, bartending, floral, décor, linen, and vendor coordination. Utilizing an extensive network of top-tier suppliers, vendors, and exclusive venues, the company ensures that each event is meticulously crafted and distinctively memorable.
One of the company’s hallmark offerings is innovative floral design, transforming spaces with sophisticated arrangements that reflect each client’s vision and style. "We believe that every great event starts with organized details and is executed with impeccable brilliance," Obregon shares. "Our team is committed to crafting events that leave a lasting impression—experiences that guests will not soon forget."
Adding a personal touch to her services, Susan Obregon is also an ordained minister certified to officiate weddings, providing couples with a seamless and meaningful ceremony experience.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/timelessmomentsbydesign
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories